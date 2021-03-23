Trooper Maxwell Nichols, of the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, was mistakenly quoted a few times in the story about Aubree Hamilton from the front page of the March 4 Oceana’s Herald-Journal. The article quoted him as stating that he and a few of his lieutenants went to Hamilton’s house upon his first visit. In actuality, there were no lieutenants in that first group, but rather eight other troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Also, he was 8, and not 10 as reported, when he and his siblings were taken from their home by CPS, and not by police officers. He said that the officers were only there to assure the safety of all involved. The Herald-Journal apologizes for the errors.
Correction

Updated
