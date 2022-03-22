In last week’s Local Lives story in the Oceana’s Herald-Journal, Shelby artist Laurie Zwack-Nelson was identified as Laurie Zwack, and her husband, Tom Nelson, was erroneously identified as Tom Zwack. The story has been updated and corrected on the OHJ website, and the Herald-Journal apologizes for these errors.
