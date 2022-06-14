One would be hard pressed to find a roar louder than from the Tigers at Shelby High School Thursday, June 9, as another big cat was there to present them with something very special.
Representatives from the Detroit Lions NFL team, including Community Relations Coordinator Rebecca Springle, two cheerleaders and mascot, Roary, surprised the students with three checks totaling $22,000 for the Shelby High School football program. Both a $16,000 and $4,000 grant from the Detroit Lions Foundation, in partnership with Kroger grocery stores, were given, along with a $2,000 chocolate milk grant from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.
The grants were made possible through the Touchdown in Your Town program which Springle said started in 2019 and has given over a half a million dollars to high school football programs. Theresa Dean, whose husband, Dustin, is a teacher and wrestling coach at the high school, heard about the grant program and brought it to the attention of the varsity football coaches.
Assistant Varsity Football Coach Joe Bainbridge filled out the application and said he thought that would be the end of it, and was shocked when he got the news that Shelby was chosen as one of five schools in the state to receive funding.
Springle announced during the assembly that the Tigers’ application was reviewed by more than 30 people before it was chosen. “I want to share the most important line, I think that was in this application that (Bainbridge) wrote about you guys…‘As we work to rebuild our sense of pride in the football program, we have a long way to go, but our kids work hard because we teach them about the power of hope and believing in one another,’” Springle read to much cheers and applause.
Varsity Football Coach Phil Fortier said they were notified at the beginning of May that they had won, and only found out the amount a week before, adding that it had been hard to keep the secret.
The grant funds will be used, along with fundraising the team has done, to purchase new uniforms, pads and gear, along with specialized equipment.
Fortier could not emphasize enough how proud he is of his team and the hard work they have done. He also thanked all those involved that helped make this happen. “I’m just real proud of our kids and I think they really, really deserve this,” he said.