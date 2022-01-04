213 E. Main St. in Hart
231-301-8028
An interview with manager: Sophia Bailey
Date Opened: Mid-August of 2021
Staff: Four baristas and one baker
Hours: Monday—Friday 7 a.m.— 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Type of food/drink they offer: Any and all coffee related drinks, as well as hot chocolate, house-made pastries and breakfast burritos.
How did you choose your business’ name? Stella’s is actually the name of owner Hannah Juhl’s cat.
What is your most popular menu item? That really varies by season, but during the winter months, mochas have been very popular.
What is your favorite menu item? White Mocha with toasted marshmallow.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It’s been really nice! I think the community really needed a space like this and they have responded very well. We have regulars that come in every day and it has been extremely fun.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? Being in such close proximity to Lake Michigan is a huge bonus!
Future Plans or menu items? We’re looking into adding some lunch items.
Why is it important to dine small and local? It’s super important, because not only are you supporting the business itself, but the staff as well. It’s nice to support members of your community rather than buying from a mega corporation run by a multi-millionaire.