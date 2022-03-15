Date opened: I took over the bakery in January 2017.
Staff: We have three employees along with my husband and mother who work here as well.
Hours: Tuesday — Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are closed on Sunday and Monday, as well as the entire month of January.
Dine-in or takeout: We have seating for about 15 people and we do takeout!
Type of food/drink they offer: Donuts, cookies, sticky buns. A lot of baked goods.
What is your most popular menu item? English muffin bread sells the most out of our breads! For donuts it’s hard to say, any given day can be different! Long john’s are typically a consistent seller.
What is your favorite menu item? I love the sticky buns. It’s hard to pick just one, because it’s not any one thing. If I didn’t like something, I wouldn’t be making it!
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? Just the fact that they can come in and get freshly made products. Nothing is frozen here.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? I love that it’s a small town and you don’t have to go far to get to the country. I just really enjoy being outside.
Why is it important to dine small and local? That’s how these towns operate and survive. All of these business owners are what make these areas function.
Final thoughts? We are the only place in Oceana County that makes Dan Morat’s original English muffin bread.