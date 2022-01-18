Dine Small Series - Trailside Restaurant

Date opened: Trailside opened 30 years ago, but my husband and I took it over 20 years ago.
Staff: We have a small staff of six people right now. We’re running a limited staff due to Covid.
Hours: Monday — Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dine-in or takeout: We offer both!
Type of food/drink they offer: All kinds of meals that are real home cooking. We do all-day breakfast and lunch as well.
How did you choose your business’ name? We’re called Trailside because we are right across from the Rail Trail. Customers often come in after bike rides or riding snowmobiles down that trail.
What is your most popular menu item? Our all-day breakfast is definitely a favorite. We make a lot of specialty pancakes as well, with the pumpkin pancakes and fruit topped pancakes being the most popular. For lunch, our real home-roasted turkey is on special and customers love that too.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It’s wonderful! I’ve been here a long time and probably should have retired long ago, but I just love the community. We’re one of the few restaurants left that does real home cooking and makes our own soups and gravies. I think that’s pretty special.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? I’ve lived here forever, so it’s hard to say! I do love our local customers and regulars, but also love seeing our seasonal customers from places like Camp Miniwanca.
Why is it important to dine small and local? Last year is the best example. We need each other in small communities like this one. It’s important to help each other out.