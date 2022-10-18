Questions regarding the residency of county commissioner and Fourth District commissioner candidate Paul Erickson were raised during the public comment portion of the Oct. 13 county board of commissioners meeting.
In a prepared statement to the board, Benona Township resident and County Canvass Board member Erin MacGregor raised a number of concerns regarding Erickson’s residency. Erickson listed his address as 7619 E. Jefferson, Walkerville, which is in Colfax Township. The new district includes Colfax, Crystal, Leavitt, Newfield and Weare townships.
In her statement, which MacGregor asked to be submitted to the meeting’s minutes is as follows, without changes. MacGregor wrote in part, “There are a lot of people in Oceana County who are very upset about the situation concerning Paul Ericson’s current stated residence. If Mr. Ericson would be willing to provide a little bit of information it would help clear up suspicions of wrong-doing.
“Continuous residence in District 4 is required for the upcoming election for county commissioner and for the entire term of office,” MacGregor wrote. She then went on to ask about Erickson’s current residence being habitable in the winter with insulation and heat, she asked for copies of his paid utility bills and proof of rent payments.
MacGregor’s statement goes on to state that she thinks “it looks like dirty politics is alive and well in Oceana County. If you have to hide or lie about what you’re doing, IT’S WRONG,” MacGregor wrote.
She ended her statement with, “The citizens of Oceana County don’t want or need an ‘elder statesman.’ We want clean, honest, transparent public servants who are looking out for our best interests, not wheeling and dealing to gain power and influence or line their own pockets.”
None of the commissioners offered a response during the meeting, but Erickson later provided a statement to the Herald-Journal.
“Redistricting created a situation in reducing the number of commissioners from seven to five and would impact the experience of the board, and create additional responsibilities for the remaining five,” Erickson wrote. “I ran for commissioner to utilize my decades of community volunteerism, experiences growing up and positions I have held in Oceana County. Having served for two years as vice chair has given me committee responsibilities of which I truly enjoy and feel my work has just begun.”
“My decision to move to Colfax, and reside there, fulfills the requirements of that office. I did not take it lightly. I sought counsel, and created a plan to see my commitment through. I was fortunate to have family in Colfax who offered me a residence. I did move to Colfax and filed my sworn statement accordingly. At great inconvenience and expense to myself and my family, I moved forward with this decision. I could have ran in any of the other districts. I also have a residence in Golden that I could have ran from, but again, I did not want to dilute the board’s overall experience. To remain on the Board and deliver the most value, I chose to not run against any incumbent. I chose the district I was already representing. Of which now encompasses five townships. All of which I have known throughout my entire life.
“A complaint was filed with the Michigan State Police. I spoke with the investigator and was given the case number. I requested the outcome by FOIA, and did receive the report. That case was closed on July 15, 2022. In that summary, it was found that no crime had been committed. Actually, without that complaint, I would not be able to offer proof of my innocence. I have been dealing with this since July 15, with people spreading mistruths. I am disheartened that these people do not know who I am, nor what I have accomplished for the good of our county. There is a hidden agenda, and I am willing to put my time and treasure on the line.
“I am not hiding or lying. Actually I kinda like being called an ‘elder statesman.’ A title of which I have yet to earn,” Erickson wrote.