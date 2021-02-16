This year district competition looked a little bit different. The contests were virtual and were held over the course of four days. Contestants who finish first or second will represent us in regional competition the first week of March. There were a total of five schools competing: Coopersville, Ottawa Career Tech Center, Muskegon Career Tech Center, Montague and Ravenna.
The week kicked off with prepared public speaking and job interview. Representing the Montague FFA in prepared public speaking was Logan Fairchild, Morgan Netcott and Amanda Johnson. Morgan Netcott won the district competition with her speech entitled The Duke: The NFL Football from Farm to Field. Taking fifthth place with a gold award was Amanda Johnson with her speech The Future of Solar and Logan Fairchild earned a silver award and thirteenth place with a speech about corn.
In the job interview contest, Ashlyn Henderson, Janae Koetje and Haley Tolan competed. Students had to make a resume and cover letter and also complete an online job application before the interview. Ashlyn placed third with a gold award and is an alternate to regionals while Janae took 2nd place with a gold award. Haley came in seventh with a silver award.
On Tuesday students competed in extemporaneous speaking and junior high conduct of meetings. Seniors Ally Hall and Ben Kanaar competed along with sophomore Ben Ruback. Ben Kanaar finished fourth with a silver award while Ally placed third with a gold award and is the alternate to regionals. Ben Ruback took second with a gold award.
The junior high conduct of meetings team consisting of Greta Auch, Amanda Cederquist, Ruth Fouser, Ella Hain, Annie Jensen, Hunter Phipps, Addison Pranger,and Grace Torsch, won districts with a gold award. The team worked together using parliamentary procedure to run a meeting using Robert's Rules of Order and plan an event.
Wednesday was the busiest contest day with Greenhand Public Speaking, Greenhand Conduct of Meetings, Demonstration and Junior High Public Speaking.
The Montague FFA swept Junior High Public Speaking with Jenna Woller giving her speech on the history of the combine taking first with a gold award and Elle Moran placing second with her speech on how golf clubs are made.
In Greenhand Public Speaking, Kassie Bisard, Maddie Kessler and Autumn Phipps stepped up to give a four to six minute speech. Kassie took home a silver award in fourth place with her speech on Women in Agriculture. Maddie Kessler shared her knowledge on bees and their importance in the world and finished with a gold award and second place. Autumn spoke about fertilizers and composting and ended up in third place with a silver award.
In Greenhand Conduct of Meetings, Aurelia Ambriz, Jacy Arrigotti, Eric Brown, Ella King, Owen Raeth, Kayti Steinbrook, Abby Thommen won the district with a gold award.
In demonstration, two teams competed. One demonstration was on tree grafting. Members Isabelle Auch, Morgan Herremans and Lily Seaver earned a gold award and finished third and are the alternates to regionals. The other demonstration was on fermentation and members Erin Kannar, Elita Kennedy and Emma Peterson finished first with a gold award.
Thursday was the last day of competition and students competed in Creed and Parliamentary Procedure.
The Parliamentary Procedure team, chaired by Cassie Gring finished in second place with a gold award. Team members included Emma Dyer, Isabelle McKeown, Macyn Scamehorn,Kylie Sheffer and Olivia Stout.
In Creed Speaking, taking first with a gold award was Anna Woller, while Abby Woller finished second with a gold award. Trisha Beckman finished third with a silver award.