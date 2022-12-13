It’s not often that the outcome of a high school sporting event can make a lasting impact in the community, but that’s exactly what Hesperia wrestling has done to open their season for the last two decades. That tradition continued on Wednesday when the Panthers lost 53-30 to Chippewa Hills in their first action of the year.
The loss wasn’t as important as what spectators left at the door when they entered the gymnasium. Hesperia was collecting toys for their annual Toys-for-Tots campaign in exchange for admission to the dual. The cause alone is admirable, but what makes it so special is who are the recipients of those toys.
“The nice thing about our Toys-for-Tots campaign is that it stays in our community, so those kids are going to get toys from a wrestler,” Hesperia head coach Mark Arbogast said. “This is something we’ve been doing for the last 15-20 years so there’s been a lot of toys in kids’ hands because of Hesperia wrestling. I told the guys they’re kind of like philanthropists, because they’re doing something that’s bigger than us. We actually had more toys in the wrestling room that we couldn’t carry down – probably two pallet boxes worth.”