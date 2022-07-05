Residents of Pentwater will have noticed that several interesting displays started popping up all over Hancock Street at the end of May. From the eye-catching display called “Mellow Yellow,” situated outside of the city hall, all the way down to Marina Park, where there are two commanding sculptures titled “Two Wings and a Prayer,” and “Entropy.” All in all, five new sculptures were put up in Pentwater as part of the first Pentwater Public Arts Sculpture Walk. This event, which was organized by the Pentwater Arts Council and the Village of Pentwater Downtown Development Authority, aims to bring engaging, family friendly art to our town while also giving artists a chance to exhibit their work.
“My husband was in a sculpture project in Saugatuck,” said the Sculpture Walk co-chair Judy Pazol when asked where the idea came from, “it kind of sparked my interest, but I never really could get it going until Mary [Schumaker]… also became interested.” Mary Schumaker, owner of the Lakeshore Salon, would go on to become a key element in bringing the Sculpture Walk to Pentwater. “My involvement started in the seat of Mary Schumaker’s salon,” said Debra Zare, second co-chair of the sculpture walk and former high school art teacher. Zare recalled with a bit of a chuckle how Schumaker casually asked her during a visit to the salon if she would be interested in joining the committee for the sculpture walk. Not only was Schumaker able to recruit a second co-chair for the project through her work at the salon, but she is also the Chairperson of the Village of Pentwater Downtown Development Authority. “It became a perfect partnership between the Arts Council and a governmental entity to get the project going,” Pazol said before adding “And Mary is a go-getter, she knows how to get things done.”
Of course, as the project got rolling, the team needed to find sculptors and they didn’t want to put just anything on display. “We were looking for sculptures that would reflect, and be well received by, an audience that is on the lakefront. So, anything that was kinetic or had to do with wind, or sailing or water,” Zare said. To achieve this, they utilized the help of a company called CaFÉ, which runs a “call for entry” website. “Judy and I wrote up what we wanted,” Zare said, “the fact that we wanted outdoor sculptures, we had five spots, it was a national call, so we were looking for artists throughout the country… That call goes out and it gets emailed to a whole artists bank nationwide.” At first, they were nervous as the submissions only trickled in. “Our call was six weeks long, and three or four weeks in we still only had six submissions, so we were starting to panic,” Zare said. But as the deadline approached, they were soon flooded with responses. By the end, they had received over 80 submissions which had to be narrowed down by their jury. “We had three professional jurors and I would say they’re very highly qualified and respected people,” Pazol said. “Yes,” Zare chimed in, “all of them are sculptors, a couple of them are educators as well.” And so, the jury selected the five artists whose work can be seen on display today. Although it was a national call, two of the artists selected ended up being from Michigan, while one is from Illinois, and the last two are from Ohio.
Aside from the three previously mentioned sculptures, spectators can also see “Necessary Predator,” a bronze wild cat sculpture, and “Ann’s Arbor,” an artistic archway, both placed by the Village Green. Be sure to look for the placard which shows not only a map of all the sculptures locations, but also a QR code. When visitors scan the QR code with their smartphones, it will redirect them to a webpage providing additional information about the artist. All the sculptures on the walk are for sale too, although the co-chairs remain hopeful that some generous patron will donate their sculpture to the Village so that it can remain on permanent display. One hundred percent of the money generated from the sale of a sculpture will go directly to the artist as well, which is not typical of these types of events. “Since this is the first time we’re doing it, we’re going to be extremely generous,” Zare said. There will also be an artist reception at Park Place on Oct. 15, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Two awards will be given away at the reception, the Juror Award and the People’s Choice award, giving the sculptors a chance to win an additional monetary prize. To cast a vote for your favorite sculpture, just look for the QR code, the placard titled “People’s Choice Award,” and give it a scan with your smartphone. To increase the arts appeal to people of all ages, a family student packet is also being developed. It will include questions for kids to answer when they look at the sculpture and line drawings for kids to color on. The committee wanted to include this educational component as a part of the walk for younger viewers.
“The enthusiasm has just been overwhelming,” Zare said, “people are so excited to have art come to town.” The Pentwater Arts Council is a 501©3 nonprofit organization, and so all the money for this project came from grants and generous donors. In fact, the community’s enthusiasm was so great, they were able to secure more funding through private donors than through grants, but it wasn’t just the citizens of Pentwater that made this project possible. Pazol and Zare were very grateful to the Village as well. “The Village of Pentwater has been very helpful to us in letting us use the sites… and they also provided in-kind services from their public works,” Pazol said. “Their public works staff helped us with the installation of the pads and stuff,” Zare added. They were also extremely thankful to Keith Edwards, who used to be the Zoning Commissioner for the Village and now works for the Township. “He helped navigate us through the process of getting approval from the Village to have all five of the sculptures,” Pazol said. “And Steve Bass,” added Zare. “He was the one who put together a visual presentation for the Village Board, kind of showing them what it could be like if we had sculptures installed throughout town and gave some examples so they could start to visualize what that might look like,” she said.
In the end, it was the drive, dedication and passion of several people as well as the enthusiasm of the community that brought these works of art to Pentwater. With her 30 years background as an art teacher, Debra Zare has dabbled in all sorts of artistic fields, such as painting, photography and ceramics, and while Judy Pazol is not an artist herself, she has always been passionate about the arts. In addition to being married to a sculptor, Pazol has also been on the Pentwater Arts Council since it was established and even served as the president at one point. Now she operates as the assistant secretary.
The five sculptures on Hancock Street will be on display until Oct. 15, but luckily for the residents of Pentwater, the Public Arts Sculpture walk is a three-year project. It will return next year and the year after with new works of art displayed in new locations. When asked what happens next after this project comes to an end, the two co-chairs had no shortage of ideas. “We hope they’re so successful!” Pazol said, before Zare added, “I think it would be nice to do some other public art kinds of things… Maybe murals, or who knows?” Pazol talked about taking inspiration from Detroit’s Institute of Arts InsideOut project. “They take very famous paintings and print them in large sizes that are impervious to the elements then post them in public places,” she said, “We were thinking of maybe using one of the winners of the student’s art shows and making one of those impervious pictures and posting it in their local community.” For now though, whether you are looking for the next piece to add to your collection or just enjoying your leisurely walk down Hancock Street, we have three years’ worth of sculptures to appreciate.