Over 200 juniors, and a few seniors, from Pentwater, Walkerville, Hart and Shelby schools converged upon the 7th annual College & Career Fair at Shelby High School, Wednesday, Feb. 16.
They were greeted by 40 businesses and organizations and 22 colleges and training centers eager to answer their questions about potential options for their futures, according to Oceana College Access Network Coordinator Alyssa Merten.
In the past, the gymnasium was sectioned off with careers on one side and education on the other.
“We used to make it so that students had to stay on one side for half an hour, and then the other, but we decided to open it up this year, and it worked a lot better,” Merten explained.
She added that students would and could go back and forth between the career side and college side, to see a lot of the programs that could go along with a potential career.
After switching to a virtual event last year, Merten said that “everyone was super pleased to be back in-person.”
She went on to stress the importance of an event like this and the role Oceana College Access Network plays in the community, “It’s really important in that junior year to give them (an opportunity like this). They need to have some ideas about what comes next. We’re really trying to get ahead of that, and we are working back with middle schoolers to make it part of their regular conversation.”
Lots of preparation goes into planning and pulling off an event such as this. Merten said that the career side of the event was organized by career pathway, and those six pathways include: Arts and Communication; Business, Management, Marketing, and Technology; Engineering/Manufacturing and Industrial Technology; Health Sciences; Human Services; and Natural Resources and Agriscience.
Students are made very aware of this functional layout and are amply primed before the event. “We go in and we talk to all the students beforehand with 25-minute presentations. We went in and showed them how it would be organized, gave them a list of questions (to ask) and the map. We really do go in and help them to prepare,” Merten said. “They knew everyone that was going to be there. We also discussed how some businesses can talk about a huge variety of careers. We make sure to try to really pique their interest in understanding some of the career paths they might not think of.
“We really try to have a good variety of different pathways, and we are broadening that definition to post secondary education, skilled trades and certificate programs. There are a lot of options. We are trying to engage those different interests, from seasonal tourism to unions, and construction contractors to banks, to make sure we are meeting that need.”
Merten said that the feedback she received from businesses and colleges was almost all very positive. “They appreciate the opportunity to interact with students, and said students had a lot of good questions about potential career pathways. It was exciting to see the energy of students, as some were shy, but the students seemed very engaged and happy to have that opportunity.”
Students that asked insightful questions were rewarded with red tickets that they could turn in for a drawing to win one of 20 Amazon gift cards. Merten said that this popular event is already planned to take place the third week of February next year. “There are a ton of things for students to explore, and this is one of them that really appeals. It’s a way to get the community really engaged as a good one-and-done opportunity to add to the other career exploration that students do.”
Merten also received a lot of feedback from students, including one from Shelby, who, when asked if the fair was helpful for them to learn about careers and colleges, wrote “Yes it was. I got to learn about colleges in Michigan that I have never heard of and careers that I thought could be found near me.”
Of the event as a whole, Merten said, “these kids need our community. We need to step outside and connect youth with adults in the community more. Students appreciate and value that adults take time out of their day to talk to them and show them that they care about their future.”