It is the Advent season again, and I am reminded by Luke 2: 13-14 that the birth of Christ was hailed by the music of the heavenly hosts, praising God. God gave us music as well, to offer our prayers to Him and glorify Him.
If you’ve been reading this column over the last year or so, you know that I love music, that it speaks to my very heart and soul, and that I look to the music of the faith to speak the word of God to me and you.
So, it seems more than appropriate that I recently received a gift from my daughter, Erin, and her husband, who brought back an ornament they knew I would love from their recent day trip to Frankenmuth, Michigan’s Christmas Wonderland. The ornament reads, “God gave us music . . . that we might pray without words.” Originally posted outside a German opera house back in the day, the full quote is “Bach gave us God’s Word, Mozart gave us God’s laughter, Beethoven gave us God’s fire. God gave us music that we might pray without words.”
Yes, music is a form of prayer, and it becomes my heart’s cry, expressing my feelings, dreams, questions, doubts and sorrows. Music nourishes my soul and revives my spirits wherever I am and whenever I pray. Music is capable of moving me in subtle and profound ways, with or without words.
Though praying without words seems to imply some sort of conflict between words and music, that is not the case at all. Music serves God’s Word by providing an additional way to recognize Him. The rhythm, meter and dynamics of music complement the connection between ourselves and God. God is worthy of our highest, purest emotions, and music helps express and ignite them. Music invites us to notice that God is present with us and inspires our devotion.
Did you know that music as praying to God and honoring His name is Biblical? In the Old Testament, I Chronicles 6:31-32 tells us, “These are the men David put in charge of the music in the house of the Lord after the ark came to rest there. They ministered with music before the tabernacle, the tent of meeting, until Solomon built the temple of the Lord in Jerusalem.” I Chronicles 15:16 reinforces this idea: “David told the leaders of the Levites to appoint their fellow Levites as musicians to make a joyful sound with musical instruments: lyres, harps and cymbals.” And, of course, many of the Psalms were the songs and prayers of David.
Similarly, in the New Testament, we read in Acts 16:25: “About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.” And in Revelation 5:8-9, we are told that when God’s kingdom comes, there will be a new song of prayer and praise to the Lamb of God: “The four living creatures and the 24 elders fell down before the Lamb. Each one had a harp, and they were holding golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of God’s people. And they sang a new song.”
Great writers also have recognized the power of music. For example, Victor Hugo said, “Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent,” and Hans Christian Anderson observed, “When words fail, music speaks.” The poet Heinrich Heine asserted, “Where words leave off, music begins.” And Martin Luther said, “Music is a fair and glorious gift of God. Music makes people kinder, gentler. I am strongly persuaded that after theology, there is no art that can be placed on a level with music, for music is the only art capable of affording peace and joy of the heart.”
Many of us have seen the influence music has on us through personal experience with a piece of music. For me, hearing Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” played on the organ always touches me, and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy (the last movement of his 9th symphony) lifts my heart to the expression of the joy found in God. When we hear the majestic intonations of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” resounding with praise to God, we rise to our feet. Each of these is a prayer expressing our reverence and awe, glorifying our God,
So, at this Advent season, may we join the angels in praising God through his gift of music as we wait for the coming of His Son to our world.