Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater will offer a support group for the caregivers of family or friends with dementia, mobility issues, Alzheimer’s and other issues Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the church, corner of Hancock and First streets. The group is open to the community and will offer information, resources and support on a monthly basis. For more information, contact the church office at 231-869-5900 or Anne Soles at 231-239-1694.