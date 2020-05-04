If ever there was a time for a community to unite together in prayer, it is now. West Golden Wesleyan Church will host a drive-in prayer service in the south parking lot Thursday, May 7, from 12-12:30. Organizers will not only unite as a community but join in prayer with others across the nation as May 7 is the National Day of Prayer. If you are unable to attend, please consider pausing at noon to pray for the families in the community, front line workers, businesses, schools, farmers and government leaders. Let us, together, call upon the Lord for the health of our nation — both physical and spiritual — to be restored.