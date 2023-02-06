Mark the beginning of the Lenten Season over the noon hour at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., just a mile west off the New Era exit of US-31.
Pastor Sarah Samuelson will be imposing ashes and offering prayer under the East Portico of the church on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 12-1 p.m. Trinity will also be hosting a traditional Ash Wednesday Service with Holy Communion that evening with Holy Communion that the public is invited to attend.
For more invitation, please contact the church at 231-861-4059; www.tlcnewera.org