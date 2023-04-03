First Baptist Church (FBC) of Hart, at 3258 N. 72 Ave., invites the community to join it in celebrating Holy Week with a number of special events planned this year.
On Friday, April 7, all are welcome to participate in a Good Friday service beginning at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
“This simple, reflective service will feature responsive Scripture reading, singing led by Ike & Molly McGhan, a devotional from Pastor Ryan VanderZwaag, and an interactive experience as together we focus on all that was accomplished on the cross for our sins,” said worship Pastor David Moul.
An Easter Sunrise Service will take place on the Hart Commons beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9. Gather with other community members in this 30-minute service which will feature Scripture reading, a hymn sing led by Sharon Hallack, and a brief devotional from Pastor Ryan VanderZwaag to celebrate the risen Lord. In case of rain, the service will be at FBC. Following the service, everyone is invited to enjoy a breakfast potluck in the FBC café. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.
Following breakfast, the annual Resurrection Sunday service, celebrating the risen Savior, will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and worship overflow, featuring singing, prayer, celebration and a special Easter message from VanderZwaag. Come early or stay late to enjoy coffee, fellowship and the Easter family photo booth. Child care will be available for children 0-3 years old.
Please visit https://gofbchart.org/events/ or call the church at 231-873-2514 for more information and to see other upcoming events.