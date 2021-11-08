I’ve written a lot lately about heritage and legacy; how our heritage impacts who we are, and how an awareness of what legacy we will leave might shape how we live our lives today.
In the spirit of contemplating heritage and legacy, churches recently celebrated All Saints‘ Day as a time to remember those who have gone before us. From the first centuries after Christ, Christians who died a martyr’s death were considered saints who live in God’s presence forever and were to be remembered. Over the centuries, this practice of honoring saints grew to include remembrance of other outstanding Christians on the days they died, with the result that there were memorials for various saints filling the church calendar in the Catholic tradition. In the ninth century, Pope Gregory IV designated Nov. 1 as All Saints’ Day, a holy day of obligation for remembering all the saints living in God’s presence.
In the Reformed tradition, All Saints’ Day celebrations have a somewhat different focus. In Protestant churches thanks may be given for the lives of particularly well-known faith leaders of the past, but the emphasis is on the sainthood of all people of God, giving glory to God for the ordinary, holy lives of believers in this and every age. In many cases, this translates into a celebration of the lives of those who have passed away in the last year, while also praying that we who remain may be counted among their company as the faithful of God.
It is in this way that we are reminded of our heritage in faith. We remember the great company of witnesses in heaven and all around us and how we are inspired by their legacy. As Hebrew 12:1-2 suggests:
Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a huge crowd of witnesses to the life of faith, let us strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that so easily trips us up. And let us run with endurance the race God has set before us. We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor before God’s throne.
We celebrate our heritage, our history in the faith, and those who are now singing in a heavenly choir, and we are encouraged to be faithful so that we might also leave a legacy to those who follow us.
An old hymn, “For All The Saints,” announces the victory of the saints in heaven, the call to us to follow their example, and the promise that we will sing praises to God together:
For all the saints, who from their labors rest,
Who Thee by faith before the world confessed,
Thy Name, O Jesus, be forever blessed.
O may Thy soldiers, faithful, true and bold,
Fight as the saints who nobly fought of old
And win with them the victor’s crown of gold.
Soon, soon to faithful warriors comes their rest;
Sweet is the calm of paradise the blessed.
And singing to the Father, Son and Holy Ghost:
Alleluia, Alleluia!
On Nov. 7, my church celebrated All Saints’ Day by reading the names of those who have died in the last year, ringing a bell or lighting a candle in honor of each. In addition, we welcomed a mother and son, two new saints, by baptism into our community of faith.
All Saints’ Day is a time to celebrate all past and present people of faith. On that day, we see the faces of those we have loved who are now at home in heaven. We say their names and draw on our memories of them. We acknowledge that death is an inevitable part of life, but we live in hope of the resurrection of all saints. And we look around at the saints we are blessed to know in our lives today – those who speak and live their faith by showing God’s love to us and to all.