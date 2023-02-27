Recently an Oceana County Gideon speaker came to our church and shared briefly about the organization and their ministry. Over the years I’ve enjoyed several Gideon presentations and have always been blessed to hear how God was using this group to spread His name and renown. As a third grader, I remember the Gideons coming to our classroom and passing out little red New Testaments. I remember them asking us, “Do you know why this Bible is red? To remind you it should be ‘read.’”
The idea of Gideons International (GI) started quite unexpectedly in 1898 in Wisconsin, when due to limited accommodations, two businessmen ended up sharing a hotel room. After their evening devotions and prayer time, they felt led to start an association where according to the GI website, “Christian commercial travelers could band together for mutual recognition, personal evangelism and united service for the Lord”. Shortly thereafter an organizational prayer meeting was held and the association felt called to name themselves “Gideons”. Because many of the members were traveling businessmen, they were considering how they could be more effective witnesses while traveling. One trustee suggested placing Bibles in each hotel room saying, “In my opinion this would not only stimulate the activities of the rank and file of the membership, but would be a gracious act wholly in keeping with the divine mission of the Gideon association.” By 1908 in Louisville, Ky., “The Bible Project” had been adopted and the rest you could say is history. Within a short amount of time churches became involved in supplying the funds needed for the project. What began 115 years ago and the placing of the first Bible in a Montana hotel room, has resulted in the placement of over 2 billion Bibles across the entire world. By the grace of God and the support of individuals and churches worldwide, this ministry continues. “Today, there are more than 269,500 Gideons and Auxiliary – and an untold number of supporters – from some 200 countries, territories, and possessions across the globe.”
I recently spoke to three current members of the Oceana County Gideons to find out more about how they got involved and how they’ve seen God work through the Gideons ministry. Chad Carlson recalls that his first contact with the Gideons was when he was invited to help out at the Oceana County Fair. There he offered a young man a Bible. The young man said he didn’t need one, but shared how he had received one as a child and had become a believer after reading it. Gary Babinec said he and his wife had recently started attending a new church and felt there was something else God wanted him to do, but couldn’t figure out what it was. Then at coffee time one Sunday, Jim Draper, another Gideon, asked him if he’d ever considered joining the organization and Gary remembers looking up and saying, “Is this it? Is this what You want me to do God?”
All three men have stories of the joy they feel when they are able to share their faith and present the Word of God to another person. Locally, the Oceana Gideons estimate they distribute approximately 3,000 Bibles a year, at local festivals, the county fair, camps and schools. Carlson said that while the Electric Forest Festival isn’t his scene, passing out Bibles to concertgoers waiting in line has been very rewarding. He said they also have the opportunity to hand out Bibles at Camp Tall Turf, where many inner city youth attend every summer. Even though they may not hear directly how the Bible they personally hand out changes someone’s life, they know that God is working and regardless of where that Bible ends up, God will use it for someone’s benefit and ultimately God’s glory.
While the organization was founded by and for businessmen, an active Ladies Auxiliary made up of wives of current members, as well as other women, is a wonderful support and integral part of the ministry.
The website continues, “The Gideons International personally witnesses and distributes God’s Word to police, fire, and medical personnel; prisoners; military personnel; students in the fifth grade and above; and to those with whom they interact on a daily basis. Scriptures are also placed by Gideons and Auxiliary in key locations, including hotels, motels, hospitals, convalescent homes, medical offices, domestic violence shelters, prisons and jails.”
One unique opportunity offered by Gideons International is their Gideon Card program. Donors can honor or memorialize someone for a small donation, and send an appropriate card to the person or family member. The Oceana Gideons meet the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rothbury Community Church. They invite any Christian businessmen, who share a passion for people’s souls, to join them. For more information, or to contribute to the ministry, visit www.gideons.org or by contacting local member Chad Carlson at 231-206-2479.