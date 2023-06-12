Over one hundred water bottles and colorful bandanas have been distributed to migrant workers through the ministry of the Hart Congregational United Church of Christ this spring.
Church member Dolores Peters is also an employee at Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, working in the migrant unit. During the harvest season (May — October), the unit will visit different migrant camps throughout the week, offering and providing a number of supports to assist both the migrants and the farms who employ them. “We help with translating, medical appointment transports, health information and miscellaneous supplies,” Peters said.
Earlier this year, while attending an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) virtual training on heat stress, Peters wondered how her church might be able to help. She shared the need at a diaconate board meeting and without hesitation asked, “How can we help”?
“The Diaconate Board at our church is like the ‘social services’ for the church,” said Peters. “We discuss small needs like who might need a card or a meal to larger needs such as collecting school supplies for local students or gathering donations for the food pantry. Our church has always been a very giving church and when they learn of a need, are ready and willing to help. We’re trying to do our part.”
Soon after, the church committed to collecting caps and hats from the community with the church funding the purchase of 100 personalized water bottles and bandanas. “The water bottles say ‘Bienvenidos’ which means ‘Welcome’ in Spanish with church our information, including the link to watch online,” said Peters. The water bottles and bandanas are being distributed to local workers along with information on how to recognize and treat heat stress.
The church is continuing to collect hats and would like to distribute another 100 water bottles and bandanas as funds become available. Anyone interested in contributing to their efforts may contact the church at 231-873-2449. More information is available on its Facebook page — Hart Congregational United Church of Christ.