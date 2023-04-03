After reading the title of this month’s article, you are probably thinking, “Wait, aren’t those words to the Christmas song made famous by Andy Williams and Amy Grant?” Yes and Christmas is one of the most wonderful times of the year as we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ; the day the promised Messiah entered our cold, dark and confused world bringing hope and healing.
But for me Easter is possibly “the” most wonderful time of the year. Why you may ask? Because Easter is the celebration of all that Jesus did for me, for everyone. Not only did He come as a tiny baby at Christmas and become the subject of numerous Christmas songs, but He came as God in the flesh, to live among us, love us, teach us and ultimately die for us on a cross to pay for the sin of all mankind for all time. Then in His mighty power, doing only what he could do, Jesus came back to life, proving He is who He said He was, and defeated death forever, making it possible for us to have eternal life. “I am the living one. I died, but look — I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and the grave,” Revelation 1:18.
Over the past almost 40-days of Lent, Christians the world over have been reading, reflecting and making personal sacrifices to better focus on who Jesus is, why He came and what Easter is really all about. If you haven’t had the chance, there’s still time to read one or all four Gospel accounts of Jesus’ last days; Matthew 26 — 28 Mark 14 — 16; Luke 22 — 24 and John 17 — 21 (all easily accessed with a quick internet search). These scriptures come alive in new ways every time I read them. If you haven’t had the chance yet, I encourage you to take some time before Sunday to read the story of redemption for yourself.
You may believe Jesus was a good man who really lived, died and rose again. But you may wonder if God is so great, why is this world so messed up? Second Peter 3 provides a great recap of the past, a look into the future as well as encouragement for how to live this life; I would encourage you to read this chapter as well. Verse 9 gives readers the answer for the skeptic, “The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent.” In considering Easter, until we repent of our sin and personally accept the forgiveness Jesus offers, Easter is really just another day on the calendar. It becomes a day off work, a new spring outfit, a Spring Break trip, a hunt for Easter eggs, a big ham dinner and chocolate. Not that those things are bad, they are a part of my Easter too, but the most wonderful part of Easter is celebrating new life in Christ! When we accept Jesus’ gift of forgiveness, we can be truly alive, now and after we die, because Jesus has already paid the price for our sin. “But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God’s grace that you have been saved!)” Ephesians 2:4-5.
Until Christ returns to take us back to heaven, we still live in a fallen world. The earth and mankind still experiences sin, death, pain, sadness and a host of other heartaches, but because of Jesus; because he came and what he did, hallelujah, that’s not the end of the story. He came out of that grave and He’s alive in heaven interceding with the Father on our behalf! 1 John 2: 1-2 says, “My dear children, I am writing this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate who pleads our case before the Father. He is Jesus Christ, the one who is truly righteous. He himself is the sacrifice that atones for our sins — and not only for our sins, but the sins of all the world.”
This Easter Sunday, as the sun comes up I will start by singing along with Dolly Parton’s “He’s Alive!” on Youtube as I always do. Later at church I will greet people saying, “He is risen!” and hear their response, “He is risen indeed!” When our pastor speaks, I will be reminded of all Christ has accomplished on the cross for me. I will lead and sing Easter music knowing that Jesus is alive. It will be a day of celebration in every way because when we ask for and accept His forgiveness, He forgives and He energizes our hearts and lives to live for Him. Sunday will be the “most wonderful time of the year” for me. It can be for you too, dear reader. Talk to God about it today. It will make this Easter, the most wonderful time of the year for you too!
(All scripture references for this article were taken from the New Living Translation of the Bible.)