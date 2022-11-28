For me, my celebrations have always included music. In fact Christmas must contain music or it isn’t Christmas! For decades I’ve spent the month leading up to Christmas listening to music, humming along in stores, singing around a friend’s piano, performing in church, attending local Christmas pageants or musicals, caroling through the neighborhood and purchasing tickets for larger events out of town. Music can move my soul almost as much as scripture. In fact, much of the music I listen to and sing this time of year is actually based on the Word of God. Not that I’m opposed to singing songs about winter wonderlands, being home for Christmas or reindeer, but carols, written long ago, which are actually poetry set to music have a way of speaking to me in new ways every year.
In preparation for this month’s column I’ve been reading a lot of the words and singing many carols found in the hymn books I’ve accumulated over the years. It’s been a different way to focus on who Jesus is and why He came to earth as a baby.
The many attributes of Jesus, the Son of God, born to be our Savior, could fill a page. Here are a few phrases I’ve gathered as I’ve been singing through the carols this year. From “O Come All Ye Faithful” he is the “King of Angels” and “Word of the Father. From “What Child is This?,” he is the “Silent Word.” From “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” he is “the Wondrous Gift” and “the Everlasting Light.” I’d never realized it before, but in “Joy to the World” you will find a long list of Christ’s attributes, including “newborn King,” “Everlasting Lord,” “Sun of Righteousness,” “Prince of Peace,” “Incarnate Deity” and “our Emmanuel”.
Carols also remind us of why Jesus came to earth in the first place. “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus” says, “From our fears and sins release us.” And in “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “The hopes and fears of all the years, are met in thee tonight.” These songs address the fear that has always plagued mankind since the fall in the Garden of Eden. Both songs also remind us of the promise that Jesus is the “Hope” and the “Dear Desire of every nation” past, present and future. “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” reminds us of the “good news,” and not only to sing out “with heart and soul and voice,” but reminds us with these words, “Now we need not fear the grave: Peace! Peace! Jesus Christ was born to save! He has opened heaven’s door and man is blessed evermore.” Now that’s the gospel, the good news, the best news!
In “Angels We Have Heard on High,” I noticed descriptive words telling how we should sing or what our singing sounds like in the phrases, “And the mountains in reply, echo back their joyous strains.” Can you imagine being there that first Christmas when the angels were “sweetly singing o’er the plains?” Not only were there a multitude, probably making their song very loud, but it quite possibly could have reverberated off the mountains surrounding them, sending an echo back to the shepherds. Wow! The music sung is referred to as a “heavenly song.” We can only imagine how majestic that must have been or will be someday in eternity.
So what do we do with all this Christmas music? Do we just listen to it non-stop til January when we’re glad it’s over for another year? What might happen in our homes and in our lives if we paused for a moment and really listened to some of the words we’re hearing and singing. What might it be able to reveal to us that we’ve glossed over in the past — why Jesus needed to come in human flesh and what we can look forward to as a result? The chorus of “Thou Didst Leave Thy Throne,” says “O come to my heart, Lord Jesus, there is room in my heart for Thee!” or “Joy to the World’s” first verse that admonishes us to “Let every heart prepare Him room,” seem to say it all for me. What a fitting way for all of us to go through this Christmas and into the new year with an invitation to fill our hearts with His saving presence. Wishing you a wonderful Christmas and blessed new year, dear readers, as you listen to, sing along and reflect on the words of the many wonderful carols and songs sung this time of year!