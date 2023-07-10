In the past week you’ve no doubt attended at least one Fourth of July celebration. Whether it was a parade, a fireworks display, a backyard barbeque or a patriotic concert, it is always fun to join together with family and friends, put on some red, white and blue and celebrate America’s birthday. This month let’s take a few moments and not only consider our many “freedoms” as Americans, but the freedoms a life surrendered to Jesus Christ offers.
I’d consider myself pretty patriotic. I never tire of standing with my hand over my heart when veterans carry the U.S. flag at the beginning of a parade. I love hearing the anthem played at local sporting events and I’ve sung the National Anthem in public more times than I can count. If I meet a veteran I try to shake their hand and tell them thank you. I do not take my “freedoms” as an American lightly. I’m all too aware there are millions of people in this world who do not have the same rights I do, which give me all the more reason to celebrate the Fourth of July.
As a Christ-follower I am similarly devoted. I love to stand and worship God in song and prayer, I love to hear and sing the “songs, hymns and spiritual songs” of the faith. I take the sacraments of the church very seriously, and I never tire of hearing God’s word preached or taught. I’m also aware there are millions of people in this world who don’t get to practice their faith openly and regularly, either because of persecution or because they have never heard the good news of the gospel.
People become American citizens by being born here, having at least one American parent or choosing to go through the naturalization process. In return they receive the freedoms and benefits available to all Americans. Outside of some very unusual circumstances, our American citizenship can never be taken away from us. I believe, quite possibly, those who make the choice to become naturalized American citizens, may celebrate their freedoms more than those of us who were born here.
While I don’t want to put national freedom on the same plane as spiritual freedom, there are similarities. People become Christ-followers, or “citizens of heaven,” by faith. Unlike becoming an American, where we can become an American by being born into an American family, we become citizens of heaven when, in faith, we seek God, realize and confess our sin and ask Jesus to be the Lord of our lives. In return we are forgiven and receive the wonderful freedoms in Christ, outlined for us in God’s word, the Bible.
As Americans we have many physical freedoms, even the freedom to practice (or not practice) our faith without consequence. But if we have committed our hearts and lives to Christ we experience freedom from sin, the best freedom. Not that we still don’t struggle with sin, but our souls and spirits are set free to live as He created us; using all of our gifts and abilities for His honor and glory and to be a blessing to this world.
John 8:36 says, “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” Nothing or no one else can offer the freedom Christ does. He’s the only one who can break the chains holding us captive to all the parts of our lives we wish were different.
Not only are we set free from the chains of sin, but we are no longer separated from God. Our freedom becomes a two-way street. Ephesians 3:12, “In him and through faith in him we may approach God with freedom and confidence.” The walls are torn down and the gate is swung wide open so to speak. We can approach God in freedom with any thought, problem or request. He knows all about us already anyway, but we finally start to see Him for who he is and a forever relationship begins.
And probably the most important freedom we receive when we become Christ-followers is freedom from the grave. We receive the gift of eternal life and can be assured we will go to heaven when we die. Romans 8:2 says, “For the law of the Spirit of life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death.” Our eternal destiny is secure, and it can never be taken from us. Hallelujah!
Once a person becomes a Christ-follower, a freedom celebration takes place. The weight is lifted, our eyes are opened to the truth, and peace, not despair reigns in our hearts. There might not be fireworks and a picnic in our honor, but Luke 15:10 says, “...there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”
There’s so much more to be said about both national and spiritual freedoms. I encourage you to make a list of the American freedoms you enjoy and remember them next time you see an American flag, stand for the National Anthem or meet a veteran.
I also encourage you to consider the real freedom available in Christ. Whether you’ve walked with Christ for decades or are emphatically against anything “religious,” I pray the simple thoughts I’ve shared will challenge your thinking and be an encouragement.
Take these words of Psalm 118:5 with you today, “Out of my distress I called on the LORD; the LORD answered me and set me free.” May your “heavenly citizenship” be secure and “real freedom” ring in your heart today.