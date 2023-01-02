The New Year is upon us and with that many of us will make “New Year’s Resolutions” in hopes of changing our “bad/old” habits into better/new habits. Even though most of us never follow through completely, it is the perfect time to take some time to evaluate what is working and what could use some tweaking. The past few years I’ve been trying to commit more scripture to memory. At the end of every year I know I could have done better. I let things interfere, I don’t stick with my plan, I forget. I don’t completely give up, but I wish it were easier for me.
Here’s a few things that have helped me in the past and believe will help you be successful when considering your New Year’s resolutions. First, let’s start the new year with Christ, II Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” Have an honest conversation with God, let’s confess our sin, ask for His forgiveness and make Him the LORD of our lives. Troubles will still exist, but life will make more sense and our resolutions will be more attainable with Him at the center of our lives.
Second, seek God’s will and come up with a plan. Ask him what he thinks needs fixing in your life. It may be something we hadn’t even thought of. If you honestly ask and seek, he will answer. Proverbs 16:3 “Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.”
Third, comes the hard part, work the plan. How that looks is going to look different for everyone. Pray about it, ask for God’s help to overcome the obstacles. He knows you best and what will work for you. Read scripture for encouragement and guidance. People from the beginning have struggled to be faithful. Matthew 26:41 says, “Watch and pray that you may not enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.” Recite Philippians 4:13 on those tough days, “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”
Fourth, don’t get discouraged. Let’s face it, life will get in the way. The devil will try and trip us up. He certainly doesn’t want us to experience any victory in our lives. But if we’re serious about making changes we need to tell him to get behind us and keep plugging along. God will help us! Galatians 6:9, “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”
Fifth, give thanks for every little advancement. Every step forward is worth celebrating! I Thessalonians 5:18 “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” It took us awhile to develop our bad habits, it will probably take awhile to establish better ones. God can provide the victory we need! I Corinthians 15:57 says, “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Sixth, continue to ask God for the determination to continue on. James 4:2b, ”You do not have, because you do not ask.” God will be faithful! Hebrews 12:1 says, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.”
Besides the obvious resolutions to eat better, exercise more or get organized, how about considering one of the following for 2023. How much different might you or our community be if we added just one of these “spiritual” resolutions to our list?
Ask God for a clean heart. We’ve all got stuff in our lives that isn’t from the LORD. What about asking God to help us clean up? The psalmist wrote in Psalm 51:10, “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.”
Ask Him for a forgiving spirit. Let’s confess, we struggle with selfishness, tend to be prideful and think we’re right. What if we resolved to be the bigger person this year and forgave people who really didn’t deserve it. What might God be able to do in and among us if we forgave others regardless of whether they deserve it or not. Ephesians 4:32 reminds us, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
Ask Him to help you truly love other people. Luke 6:27-28, “But I say to you who hear, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you.”
Finally, hope in the process. Even though we will experience setbacks and discouragement. God has so much for us! Be encouraged with these words from Isaiah 43:18-19, “Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” Look to the Heavenly Father. On days when you’re wandering in what seems like “wilderness” and “desert,” remember He is doing a new thing and He will make a way! My dear readers, joy and peace to you in 2023.