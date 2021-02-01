Do you remember the old musical, The King and I? There are many humorous moments, but one of my favorites is when the King and Anna break into a dance together, and the King stops the dance to remind her that, even though he does not know English dances, he gets to lead because, after all, he is King!
In my own life, I have rarely danced with someone who really knows how to lead, but I remember a wedding at which my best friend’s husband took me onto the dance floor and moved me around it like I was light as a feather. I didn’t have to concentrate on the movements. I simply had to lean against his hand on my back and allow him to guide me forward, to the side, back and around — all the while allowing his choreography to carry me along.
What an amazing metaphor for the way we move through our journey with God. I know I am a bit of a control freak. I like to be in charge. I like to lead. But in the dance of the spiritual life, I’ve learned that the only way to move is to surrender, lean back, and trust God to choose the steps.
David Benner, a psychologist, author and wisdom teacher, uses this metaphor as well. He says, “Your partner is the Spirit. And as you step onto the dance floor, you must forget everything you thought you knew about dancing and allow your partner to teach you the steps of this dance of ‘being with God.’”
Also using the dance metaphor, the following is part of a poem by Joyce Rupp, a Roman Catholic author and speaker:
Someone named God comes . . .
and asks, with twinkling eye,
“May I have this dance?”
The Voice stretches into me,
a stirring leaps in my heart . . .
Then I offer my waiting self
to the One who’s never stopped believing in me,
and the dance begins.
For me, the vision of the dance is very real. But, if the dance metaphor does not speak to you, think of this in terms of following Christ’s lead down the path of life, placing your feet into His steps. Either way, it is a visual reminder that God leads, and we are to follow if we want to live by His example.
Scripture reminds us if we are following God on the journey, His Spirit in us will produce fruit: “love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” Galatians 5:22. And so, “Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.” Galatians 5:25. If we live this way, we can be everything God knows we can be and do everything He has planned for us. Isn’t this what we long for, wait for?
An old hymn says, “He leadeth me, By His own hand He leadeth me; His faithful follower I would be, For by His hand He leadeth me.” So, to God’s question, “May I have this dance?” may we answer, “Where you lead me, I will follow.”