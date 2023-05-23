HART — On Thursday, May 4, Oceana Christian School (OCS) hosted its first Fundraising Auction. The goal was to raise $16,000 for the purchase of student technology devices. With an overwhelming amount of generosity and support from the community, the event raised over $57,000. Because of this, OCS has extra money available for other projects as well.
The updated plan for the auction funds is now three-fold. OCS will not only be able to stay relevant with the use of technology (purchasing, in addition to the student tablets and chromebooks, new staff computers and projectors for classrooms), but it will also be able to help students and families think Biblically about current events and topics in culture using newly purchased books, magazines and media subscriptions. The remaining monies will be kept in a scholarship tuition fund to allow more local families the opportunity to afford a Christian education.
Oceana Christian School first opened its doors in the fall of 1986 and is a ministry of Hart First Baptist Church. It is through the continued support from its friends and community that OCS has been able to fulfill its goal of providing quality Christian education for over 35 years.
For more information, please contact: office@oceanachristianschool.com