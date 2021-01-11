On Dec. 19, 2020 an Angel Tree Christmas Party was hosted at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington (morning) and Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart (afternoon). The 2020 Angel Tree reached a total of 76 children and 34 families of inmates in Oceana and Mason jails as well as families of some Michigan Department of Corrections prisoners from this two-county area. Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCI&FM), with the help of several local churches and numerous workers and sponsors, were able to provide gifts, food boxes and a spiritual message. Each family who attended met with chaplains who shared the Gospel and offered camp/retreat opportunities as well as praying with them. There were several salvation decisions and rededications, as well as over 20 Bibles given out. Thirteen children and nine families asked for more information about attending the 2021 summer camp and family retreat ministries at Grace Adventures in Silver Lake.
Special praise is given for the extra effort given by several churches, organizations and numerous workers that gave financially or labored to make 2020 Angel Tree a resounding success. In no particular order, they included Cornerstone Baptist, Radiant Church, Methodist Church of Ludington, Trinity Evangelical Free, Ludington State Park Worship, Ludington Daily News, Hart Wesleyan Church, Faith Christian Fellowship of Hart, First Baptist of Pentwater, St. Gregory Catholic Church, Stone Pillar Church, Oceana Herald Journal, Grace Adventures, Jeff Swanson family, Jim Orcutt family, Mason County and Oceana County jail corrections officers. Angel Tree representatives are especially thankful for a generous gift from the Urgent Needs Fund of the Community Foundation for Oceana County (including the Peterson-Carey Family Fund) and to all who donated and/or gave time for this outreach of God’s Love to His children.
The two-county 2020 Angel Tree expense budget will end up just over $5,100. The year-to-date receipts, including donated food and gifts, will exceed $6,000. Excess funds will be applied to the 2021 expanded summer camp ministry that is projected to minister to 15 to 20 inmate families in follow-up to the Angel Tree contacts. OMCI&FM will host a first-time 2021 Camp/Retreat Information Day Saturday morning ,May 8, 2021 at Grace Adventures. It will be open to the public. If you would like more information or wish to attend, contact Jerry Thorne at 231-425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net.