Prayers for our country and one another have never been more needed. There is power in prayer when we join together on the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 6, 2021. This year’s theme is Lord, pour out Your love, life and liberty. 2 Corinthians 3:17 says, ”Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” The Ladder Community Center is offering two opportunities to pray together. Please join the Ladder Staff at Memorial Park in Shelby at noon and/or at 6 p.m. at The Ladder May 6. ALL are welcome to come and pray for our great nation. A prayer guide will be given to everyone who attends.