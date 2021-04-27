Prayers for our country and one another have never been more needed. There is power in prayer when we join together on the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 6, 2021. This year’s theme is Lord, pour out Your love, life and liberty. 2 Corinthians 3:17 says, ”Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” The Ladder Community Center is offering two opportunities to pray together. Please join the Ladder Staff at Memorial Park in Shelby at noon and/or at 6 p.m. at The Ladder May 6. ALL are welcome to come and pray for our great nation. A prayer guide will be given to everyone who attends.
Pray for our great nation on the National Day of Prayer
- John Cavanagh
-
- Updated
John Cavanagh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.