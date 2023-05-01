Dr. Vic Reasoner, from the Francis Asbury Institute, will host revival services at Shelby Wesleyan Church May 7-10.
Vic longs to see Christ’s kingdom expand through personal holiness and global revival. He begins this new phase of ministry committed to prayer, preaching and teaching, research, writing and publishing. For too long the academy and the church have functioned in two separate spheres. We need to see study as an act of worship and including teaching in the life of the church. Charles Wesley wrote, “Unite the pair so long disjoined, Knowledge and vital piety: Learning and holiness combined.” Vic wants to see the Francis Asbury Institute facilitate that vision.
Vic was a pastor for 44 years, ministering in Kansas, California, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina. But he was always involved in kingdom work beyond the local church.
Service hours will be 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. May 7 and 6:30 p.m. May 8-10. The church is at 54 State St. in Shelby.