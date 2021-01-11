On Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m., Oceana County Right to Life will host a memorial service at the Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd. in Hart. This memorial service will remember the 22 Oceana County children that were aborted in 2019. COVID protocols will be followed.
Right to Life to host Memorial Service this Saturday
- John Cavanagh
John Cavanagh
