St. Cecilia Music Center is proud to announce the 2021 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Virtual Series. Beginning in January and running through April, SCMC will offer four additional CMS concerts free of charge to the community.
While still unable to gather audiences in person at this time due to COVID-19, SCMC remains committed to bringing patrons great music into the safety of their own home. Having received enthusiastic and positive feedback on the fall series, SCMC will continue this offering into the new year.
The Chamber Music Society has thousands of professionally recorded archived performances. Co-Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han have put together wonderful programs that feature an artist on each piece in each program. A pre-concert artist profile and a post-concert Q&A with the artist, led by David and Wu Han, make these concert offerings unique and personal.
Each concert features a particular artist, but many favorite and familiar CMS musicians perform alongside them in these varied programs, including pianist Wu Han and cellist Finckel. The one exception to the “featured artist” format is The Brandenburg Concertos program in January. This has a multitude of fabulous CMS musicians performing these beloved concertos.
The performances listed below are free and can be viewed exclusively on SCMC’s website. Availability for all concerts begins at 7 p.m. on the scheduled date and remain available for one week following the air date.
Thursday, Jan. 7
The Brandenburg Concertos
Thursday, Feb. 11
Featured Artist: Gloria Chien, piano
Thursday, March 18
Featured Artist: Paul Neubauer, viola
Thursday, April 1
Featured Artist: Ani Kavafian, violin
Since 1883, St. Cecilia Music Center has promoted the appreciation, study and performance of music in order to enrich the human spirit and enhance the quality of life for the residents of West Michigan.