Sunday outdoor worship services will be offered to the public again this summer at the Ludington State Park and a public park in Silver Lake.
The services, as coordinated by Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne of ArkLight Ministries of Ludington, will be interdenominational and will include group singing, special music, children and adult messages and prayer concerns.
A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries. The OMCI&FM is a local non-profit organization that provided family ministry assistance to the Mason and Oceana jails, Angel Tree Ministries, Grace Adventures Christian Camp in Silver Lake, Aviation Boot Camp and local church camp opportunities.
Worship services scheduled at Ludington State Park will be Sundays from Father’s Day (June 18) through Labor Day Sunday, (Sept. 3). The Silver Lake Outdoor Worship will be at a local park to be announced.
This will be the 34th year for OMCI&FM to offer summer worship services in the Silver Lake area. These Sunday services are scheduled from Father’s Day, June 18, through Sept. 10, starting at 10 a.m. Worship leaders are Chaplain Terry and Deb Montambo. Contact them at 231-740-1651 or terrymontambo@gmail.com for more information, directions, or interest in assisting in any of the services.
For both worship services, the public is invited as well as campers and dress code is casual. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at 231-301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter.net for more information about either park’s services.