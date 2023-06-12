I’ve been planning for some time to write about love. You may be familiar with 1 Corinthians 13, sometimes referred to as the “love chapter” in the Bible. I’m not a pastor, just someone who loves God’s word and loves finding new discoveries every time I read it. Because there’s much to learn, and I don’t want to shortchange this important topic, Part 2 will be coming next week.
Whether you are married or not, you no doubt have attended numerous weddings. And like me, I’m sure you’ve heard the famous “Love Chapter,” 1 Corinthians 13, read plenty of times. In September my husband and I will have been married 39 years and if at no other time than at weddings, I really try to concentrate on the words and reflect on how I might live them out better in my marriage. Given June is considered the “wedding month” by many and “love is in the air” as they say, I thought it would be a good time for us to review these verses together and take a deeper dive into their meaning.
Before I go any further, I need to credit two websites for providing me great insight into these timeless words — www.enduringword.com and www.biblegateway.com. There are plenty of helpful and reliable resources, available both online and in print, that can be very helpful when studying the Bible. However, the most important thing anyone can do when studying scripture is to ask the Holy Spirit to guide you, read God’s word in context and be open to mining its truth.
For reference’s sake, the book of 1 Corinthians was written by the Apostle Paul to the church of Corinth (as well as to us today) to correct some erroneous thinking within the body of believers there. Once a person becomes a Christ-follower, God bestows on believers or “Christians” certain spiritual gifts to be used to edify the church, expand the Kingdom and glorify Him. The Corinthian believers were really into these “spiritual gifts” to the point of giving them more importance than “love.”
I challenge you dear reader to take some time to read and study the entire book of 1 Corinthians for yourself. It is not for the faint of heart, but it is a very interesting read. In typical Paul fashion, he doesn’t hold back, but instead addresses some sticky issues that were infiltrating the church at that time. In the midst of his exhortations, Chapter 13 reminds the readers then (and us today) that nothing is more important than love. Paul takes the time to use some comparisons and give examples to help the church understand what this kind of love looks like.
It is important at the outset that we define what kind of love Paul was talking about. The ancient Greeks had four words for the word “love” — eros (erotic love), storge (family love), philia (friendship and affection), and agape (little to do with emotion, it is self-giving for the sake of another). Enduringword.com offers this great description, “It is a love that loves without changing. It is a self-giving love that gives without demanding or expecting repayment. It is love so great that it can be given to the unlovable or unappealing. It is love that loves even when it is rejected. Agape love gives and loves because it wants to; it does not demand or expect repayment from the love given. It gives because it loves; it does not love in order to receive.“ Agape love is the kind of love Paul is referring to.
Let’s begin in 1 Corinthians 13:1-3, “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy and understand all mysteries and all knowledge and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.”
In verse 1 and 2 Paul refers to five different spiritual gifts. This isn’t a complete list but obviously ones that were tripping up the Corinthians — speaking in tongues of men and of angels, prophecy, knowledge and faith and sacrifice. All good things, but not the most important things. Paul wants to emphasize that if we make our “spiritual gifts” more important than love, then we’re an annoying sound.
Some versions of the Bible use the words “noisy gong” and “clashing cymbal” Biblegateway.com describes the “noisy gong” as an “acoustic vase” that would have been used for amplification in Greek theater and the sound left by a “clashing cymbal” as only a “hollow reverberation.”
I don’t have to say much more about how annoying these sounds can be. They are not pleasant, melodic or something you want to hear often. The point is we can be given special revelations from God, be knowledgeable in many things and have such a strong faith that we never doubt what God can do, however when we don’t use agape love with others, all those supernatural gifts are for naught.
Or we could refer to the common saying, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care” or people aren’t going to listen to or consider anything you say to be of any worth to them if you don’t show interest and concern for them first. I know that is true for me!
In verse 3 Paul refers to different types of sacrifice. He says whether we give money to feed the poor (an easier sacrifice) or give our bodies to be burned (definitely a harder sacrifice) unless we do it in love, it is nothing.
We can sacrifice our time, talent or treasure and volunteer for a variety of good activities, but if we are doing it for the wrong reasons, it isn’t love.
Enduringword.com says it best, “Many Christians believe the Christian life is all about sacrifice – sacrificing your money, your life, for the cause of Jesus Christ. Sacrifice is important, but without love it is useless, it profits me nothing.”
Stay tuned, next week, we’ll take a look at the remaining 10 verses of the chapter. Until then, my prayer is that the LORD would reveal to you some ways you can “agape” love someone else today. We all need it, it is the greatest gift.