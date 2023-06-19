This week’s column is a continuation of last week’s Part 1 of 1 Corinthians 13. I hope you had the opportunity to read and reflect on verses 1-3. One thing I’ve learned as I’ve studied for these two columns is there is much, much more that could be said. I humbly admit I am only one person, with one set of gifts, sharing from my heart. I pray dear reader that you will take the time to discover for yourself more of the richness contained therein.
Let’s continue with 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, “Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.”
(Unless otherwise noted, direct quotes below can be found at EnduringWord.com or from the Holy Bible.)
God is love. He created mankind because He wants to love us and have us love Him back by loving others. His character is our example to follow. We could replace the word “love” with his name in this passage, and it would make complete sense — God suffers long, God is kind; God does not envy; He does not parade himself, is not puffed up; God does not behave rudely, does not seek His own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; God does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; God bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. God never fails. What a comfort those words are.
Another interesting way to read this passage is to put our names in place of the word “love.” That is ultimately what this scripture is calling us all to do. Paul is challenging his readers to discover what true love really is. While he had taught them about the spiritual gifts and how they could be used to edify the body of Christ, the church, some had given them higher priority over truly loving one another. In writing this letter Paul is emphasizing the way we should love others is the way God has always loved us and will always love us.
I think it’s important to stop right here and admit not everyone in our lives is easy to love. And if we are honest, neither are we! Thankfully if we are in Christ, we have all the resources at our disposal to love other people, especially those who are harder to love, see Philippians 4:13.
“We love because he first loved us,” 1 John 4:19. It isn’t us loving that unlovable person in our own strength. It’s because God loved us into existence and gave us the capacity to love in the first place. And by surrendering our will to His we let God love them through us. It’s agape love — a choice we make even when it is hard, it is selfless and thinks of others first.
So what does this type of love really look like? Read these few descriptors from EnduringWord.com.
“Love suffers long” or “is patient” as some versions read. Said another way, “love is long suffering to those who hurt and annoy us.”
“Love is kind,” could be described as, “courteous, obliging, ready to do good, seeks to be useful.”
“Love does not envy.” Envy is one of the least productive and most damaging of all sins. It accomplishes nothing, except to hurt. Love keeps its distance from envy, and does not resent it when someone else is promoted or blessed. We can truly say we aren’t envious if we are happy for others happiness.
“Love does not parade itself; is not puffed up.” It could be said, “Love in action can work anonymously. It does not have to have the limelight or the attention to do a good job, or to be satisfied with the result. Love gives because it loves to give, not out of the sense of praise it can have from showing itself off.”
“Love does not behave rudely.” Decency, courtesy and everyday manners are three things that have become unknown in much of our culture. What would the world look like if we start exercising some of these life skills again?
“Love does not seek its own” could also be, “Love is unselfish.” Jesus was the perfect example of unselfishness. Paul admonishes us in Philippians 2:4 saying, “Let each of you look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interests of others.”
“Love is not provoked” or “irritated with those who are just plain annoying.”
“Love thinks no evil” or “Love does not store up the memory of any wrong it has received. Love will put away the hurts of the past instead of clinging to them.”
“Love does not rejoice in iniquity” or said another way, “It is willing to want the best for others, and refuses to color things against others. Instead, love rejoices in the truth. Love can always stand with and on truth, because love is pure and good like truth.”
“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things and endures all things.” Charles Spurgeon (1834-1892) called these four virtues “love’s four sweet companions.” “All things are certainly more than just some things.” Let’s remember God knows everything we are going through, and He, not us, is the one who will supply the strength to do “all things” when it comes to loving others.
The love chapter closes with verses 8-13, “Love never fails. But whether there are prophecies, they will fail; whether there are tongues, they will cease; whether there is knowledge, it will vanish away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect has come, then that which is in part will be done away. When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known. And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
If you’re still with me, I must close. Paul is reiterating in these final verses that love is the more important thing over the spiritual gifts, “...the gifts are temporary ‘containers’ of God’s work; love is the work itself.” Everything has not been revealed to us yet, but someday it will be. Be encouraged, as we grow and mature in our faith, loving others with this type of love will come more naturally.
In the final verse of chapter 13, Paul reminds us to continue in faith, hope and love. One day we will actually “see” the One we’ve put our faith in. All of our hopes will become “reality” as we gaze upon Christ. And “Love,” ultimately God our Father, will be found to be the greatest gift.
Let me ask, what if we put our names in verses 4-7, would they make sense?” “_____ suffers long and is kind; _____ does not envy; _____ does not parade him/herself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek his/her own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. ____ never fails.”
While this chapter is often only read at weddings, it is a chapter for all of us whether we’re married, single, at work, talking with our neighbor, driving on the highway or volunteering in the community. Love is a high and holy calling. We won’t get it perfect every time, but with God’s help we can be better. It is the greatest of all gifts, share some today.