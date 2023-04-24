The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 4. Oceana County residents may join thousands of people across the nation to participate in this annual event by gathering locally at The Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St. in Shelby from noon to 1 p.m.
President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed July 4, 1952. Each year since that date, Americans have observed the day in their own way. The observance moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan and has been proclaimed each year since. The theme for this year’s event is “The fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much” (James 5:16).
Local leaders representing government, education, media, the military, church and the family will be on hand to facilitate prayer time. Those who gather may pray silently or in small groups. The Ladder will close with the singing of God Bless the USA!
Organizers pray that God would be glorified through each National Day of Prayer gathering across America!
“Because of Christ and our faith in him, we can now come boldly and confidently into God’s presence.” (Ephesians 3:12). May 4, 2023 is the 72nd observance of the National Day of Prayer.
Please join The Ladder for this important time.