When contemplating what to write about this month, it seemed every devotional I read, every podcast I listened to or person I talked to, the word or idea of “influence” kept popping up. So in the words comedian Bill Engvall once coined, I told myself, “Here’s your sign!”
True influence doesn’t use direct power or intimidation over people to get them to do what you want, but more indirectly, influence is being an example, walking alongside, saying or doing things with intentionality to affect others behavior. Breaking it down even further, influence from us or over us can be both negative or positive. If we stop to think about it for a minute there are numerous people and situations that influence our behaviors everyday. From our closest relationships (family, friends, neighbors and co-workers), to those we’re not closely connected to (public servants, store clerks, those on social media or complete strangers) Whether we want to admit it or not, we’re all being influenced by others and even more humbling, we are influencing others.
The list of people who’ve influenced me over the course of my life is long. Here’s a quick list I thought of — parents, siblings, extended family, friends, church, teachers, neighbors, camp counselors, college professors and roommates, my husband, in-laws, my daughters, co-workers and fellow volunteers. That’s hundreds of people!
On the flip side, who have I influenced or am I influencing now, either knowingly or unknowingly? That list is long too — siblings, classmates, cousins, team members, spouse, daughters, grandchildren, community members, my church family, other people’s children, those I do business with and the list goes on.
I have to humbly ask, what kind of influence do I have? Is it for good? Proverbs 27:17 “Iron sharpens iron, So one man sharpens another.” I can think of many people over the years who because of their integrity, strength and example, sharpened me both intellectually, emotionally and spiritually. However, I can also think of people who I’ve allowed to affect me negatively by setting a bad example or through peer pressure. Proverbs 13:20 “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.” Fortunately over the years I’ve had more positive influences than poor ones. How I pray I will continue to grow in my faith walk and live my life before others with integrity and honesty. I don’t want to be the reason someone falters.
As someone who is becoming one of the more mature members in our community and church I think of Titus 2:3-4, “Older women likewise are to be reverent in their behavior, not malicious gossips nor enslaved to much wine, teaching what is good, so that they may encourage the young women to love their husbands, to love their children.” Wow, that’s quite a list to live up to, but one I am called to uphold. While I don’t feel entirely suited, I know that if God has called me to it, He will provide what is needed. If I surrender my will to God, He will give me the strength and abilities I need to be this kind of person.
As a wife, mother and grandmother, I’ve become keenly aware of the fact that my words and actions, or lack thereof, are influencing these precious relationships. What a humbling thought. Deuteronomy 6:5-7 immediately comes to mind, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might. And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.” Learning to love the LORD doesn’t just “happen”, it’s a process. It occurs when we spend time reading scripture, praying and studying, but it also happens when we “sit in our houses, walk by the way, lie down or rise up.” It happens in simple conversations, a word aptly spoken, or not spoken at all. It happens in the most unexpected ways and at the most unexpected times. God often uses the everyday happenings to spread His love to others. In the end I want to be remembered as the kind of person who had a positive influence on others.
So dear reader, who has influenced you in the past? Who are you allowing to influence you now? Who have you or are you influencing? Don’t ever underestimate the ability you have to influence others. Draw your strength from Christ. He will provide what we need in any circumstance, with any person. We all hold the power of influence. May we use it for God’s glory.