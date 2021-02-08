Trinity Lutheran Church will distribute ashes Ash Wednesday at noon and at 5:30 p.m. under their East Portico of its lower level.
The church will host a brief service to hear the Word and to bless the ashes at both of those times. The service can be heard on station 103.9 in Trinity’s parking lot, and it will also be broadcast on Facebook Live on the Facebook page, “Trinity New Era.” Over the next hour, both members of the congregation and the community are welcome to drive thru the east portico to receive the blessed ashes for self-imposition along with prayers from Trinity’s Pastor Sarah Samuelson. Trinity Lutheran Church is at 5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era. More information is available from the church at 231-861-4059 or www.tlcnewera.org.