As much as we each hate to admit it, we do not know everything. As fallen creatures we are desperately in need of God’s perfect wisdom every day.
That is why I love the book of Proverbs so much. Found in the middle of our Bibles, is Proverbs 31 chapters inspired by God and written by King Solomon at the height of his earthly reign.
I am currently using the New Spirit Filled Life translation for my Bible reading and devotional time. I love all of the helps and commentary included. In this version, the intro to the book of Proverbs provides the following background. It’s written primarily by Solomon, King of Israel, the son of David and Bathsheba. Together with Songs of Solomon and Eccleciastes, Solomon has left us more books than any other Old Testament writer besides Moses. “His strengths were not on the battlefield, but in the realm of the mind: meditation, planning, negotiation and organization.” Hmmm, maybe that’s why I love the Proverbs so much. I’d never want to be compared to Solomon, however, I, too, am more of a lover than a fighter, and my strengths are similar.
Strong’s Bible Concordance defines a proverb as derived from the Hebrew word “mashal;” meaning parable, maxim, adage; a simile or allegory; an object lesson or illustration. Upon reading Proverbs one can find numerous object lessons, similes and illustrations.
Even after reading just a few verses, one quickly realizes, even though written over 2,000 years ago, how relevant its words are for even today. Solomon was obviously very observant, and his proverbs or “mashals” give the reader plenty to think about.
Another important note is that Proverbs, for the most part, doesn’t read like a historical account similar to other books of the Bible. Rather, several chapters, Proverbs 10-29 in particular, can almost be read and interpreted completely apart from other verses in the same chapter. Each verse, or accompanying verse, by using just a few words enlightens and challenges. Many of you may already be familiar with these verses, Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another;” Proverbs 15:1a, “A gentle answer turns away wrath…;” Proverbs 17:17, “A friend loves at all times…;” Proverbs 3:5, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”
Proverbs 9:10 “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom,” is probably considered as a key verse by many. What does it mean to “fear the LORD?” We’re not talking about a shaking in our boots type of fear that God is going to wipe us out. No, we’re talking about a “reverential awe” type of fear.
If we are serious about getting to know God and His character we must study to know, appreciate and worship all of Him with a reverential awe or fear. God is wisdom; perfect wisdom. Once we “fear” Him or “stand in awe” of Him, just watch how wisdom grows, and how his promises are manifested!
On a personal note, I am most challenged by all the verses that mention holding one’s tongue. I confess I struggle with speaking out of turn and interrupting people. Numerous verses address this weakness. Proverbs 10:19 says, “When words are many, transgression is not lacking, but whoever restrains his lips is prudent.” Or Proverbs 29:20, “Do you see a man who is hasty in his words? There is more hope for a fool than for him.”
Ouch! But if I say I believe the Bible to be God’s word to me — and I do — then I need to take all of it as truth and with the Holy Spirit’s help, heed it! I also find that in response to certain people and situations, if I think before speaking (or texting) or better yet say nothing at all, life goes much better with God having the last word instead of me. (Don’t get me wrong there are also verses about speaking up and how to do it most effectively, too. But that is for another column.)
In short, Proverbs is packed with good stuff and Solomon was a “wise guy” in a good way. Dear reader, may you find some time soon to mine his words found there and find the many treasures of wisdom preserved there for us all.