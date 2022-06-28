When Kassidy Arkema and her son Kaleb arrived at New Era Christian School Friday, June 24, they were expecting to meet with staff for a routine student evaluation.
As they walked through the threshold however, they were greeted and asked to join a small group of community members inside the gymnasium for a special assembly. Teachers and friends were abound, but standing to the side were Jordan and Sara Durga.
Principal of New Era Christian Schools Phil Morse stood at a podium and began to speak. He began with a bible verse and spoke on the grief the Durga family experienced when their daughter Bella unexpectedly passed away.
Morse spoke of Bella’s love for Disney and the parks in Orlando that brought her so much happiness. Then, to the surprise of the Arkema family, Morse announced that around 25 agents from the west region of Farm Bureau Insurance had raised money and would be awarding Kassidy and her son with a trip to Disney.
“We got a call from one of our friends who’s an agent at Farm Bureau and he filled us in that they were working on something to do in memory of Bella,” Jordan Durga said. “They had come up with the idea of creating a Disney trip for a family that may not otherwise go, so they could experience one of Bella’s favorite memories.”
Kassidy slowly walked to the podium, where she and the Durga family shared an emotional embrace full of tears.
“The thing that I remember most about Bella is she was a tough little go-getter,” Kassidy said. “To be able to remember her and go have fun in honor of her will be something we won’t ever forget.”
The Arkema’s were given a gift basket full of Disney themed goodies as well as a plaque honoring Bella’s memory. The trip will include passes to Disney’s theme park, paid travel and a gift card to help with any other vacation expenses.
“Knowing that someone is going to live through Bella is exciting. It’s what we’re trying to do more of,” Sara Durga said. “Any opportunity we can give for somebody to do that is a huge blessing. We told (the Arkema’s) to have that Mickey Mouse ice cream and little things that Bella liked to do.”