Children with glittery gold bags raced through the streets of Pentwater on Saturday during the Cancer and Critical Care Fund’s first annual Chocolate Walk. Children weren’t the only ones to enjoy the delectable treats either. Groups of all ages strolled through the 18 businesses that provided different varieties of chocolate.
Cenzo’s Fresh Market distributed chocolate in the form of chocolate chip and M&M cookies, just to “mix it up a little,” owner Kevin Henley said.
Participants paid $40 per ticket to receive a golden bag, a map with all the participating businesses on it and a piece of chocolate from each location. At each location, the vendor would place a sticker on the map to indicate that the individual had completed that stop.
After going to each location, the completed map could be returned to the starting point at the Village Green to be entered in a raffle. The participant could also pick up a free Aflac duck plush.
The proceeds from this event go towards the Cancer and Critical Care Fund formed by Patrick and Anna Fuller. This organization assists people by taking care of their unpaid medical bills.
“People can submit their bills to us and we pay them directly (to the hospital),” Patrick said.
Patrick said the Chocolate Walk went “exceptionally well,” with him selling the last ticket at about 2 p.m., one hour into the event. Only 100 people were allowed to participate, but that didn’t stop some from asking Patrick for a ticket well after he sold out.
Even though he couldn’t offer any more tickets, many people still donated to the fund. Patrick was quick to get their addresses so he could send them personal thank you letters.
“I’ve worked for Aflac and I know families with cancer and critical illnesses,” Patrick said. “So many people have a cancer story.”
Each participating business hung golden balloons tied with golden streamers outside of their doors to guide people in the right direction. Many of these businesses were glad to help a good cause and to see so many people coming through the door.
“It gets people into the different businesses,” said Lisa Henley of Cenzo’s. “It’s raising money for cancer victims and getting people into town. And it’s super fun.”
Portview provided two types of Dove chocolate bars, which many participants snacked on while browsing the shelves of wine.
Sue Hopp at Elise Boutique was very excited and welcoming when people entered the store with their golden bags. She directed them towards the bowl of Lindor Truffles on the counter and pointed out each flavor as she placed stickers on the paper maps.
“It’s going fabulous,” she said. “People are very excited and happy with what they’re getting.
“Businesses on main street get to be a part of a lot of good causes.”
Due to there being multiple events in Pentwater on Saturday, the town was even more crowded with tourists than usual. Some businesses took this opportunity to promote other causes and their own stores.
On the Farm, a family farm turned gift shop in Mears, not only distributed truffles, but also sold a few items from its store. Bradley Youngstrom, the owner, was set up right next to the Fullers at the Village Green. He sold hats and other home decor, in addition to distributing a variety of truffles, including smores, coconut macadamia, tiramisu and more.
“I’m happy to do what I can,” Youngstrom said. “Just out here to show support and be out in the public.”
Coldwell Banker Anchor Real Estate also participated in the Chocolate Walk and promoted another organization as well: Kelly’s Westshore Animal Friends. The two agents, Rick Quinn and Janet Lawhead, not only distributed chocolates, but also sold T-shirts for the animal rescue.
“We’re happy to do it,” Lawhead said. “And people have been thanking us for doing it.”
Overall though, the event was for the Fuller’s organization, which they started in 2013. After Anna worked for the Youth Advisory Council, she and her father decided to create a new organization within the Community Foundation of Oceana County.
Patrick grew up in Hart and raised his daughter here as well, so they knew they wanted to give back to the community they loved. In past years they did golf outings to raise money for the fund, but during COVID they had to take a break from fundraising. Coming back this year they wanted to do something new.
“A number of places in Michigan have done chocolate walks, so it wasn’t my original idea,” Patrick said. “It’s a fun way to raise money.”
The organization is very grateful for the many sponsorships it received for the event, including two $1,000 anonymous donations. As the first year for the event, it ran smoothly and Patrick hopes to make it an annual fundraiser.
“We know firsthand the expenses of cancer,” he said. “I think the statistic is 48 percent of U.S citizens don’t have $1,000 in their bank accounts to cover medical expenses.”
On June 7, the organization received a $19,500 grant from Oceana County’s Women Who Care. With this and the money raised from the Chocolate Walk, the Fullers have the funds to help more people in Oceana County and the surrounding areas with their medical bills, Patrick said. Those in need simply need to contact the community foundation who will aid them in submitting their bills.
“We’re all about helping out,” Patrick said. “We want to help as many people as we can.”