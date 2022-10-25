Three of Oceana County’s five school systems are experiencing an increase in enrollment numbers, a departure from a negative trend that had been present for the better part of the last six years.
Following the first Count Day of the 2022-23 academic year on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hart, Hesperia and Pentwater Public Schools have reported an increase in student numbers.
From 2012 to 2021, the number of students enrolled had been on a steady downward slope. During the 2021-22 academic year, however, numbers showed a slight uptick with a total of 1,443,456 students enrolled across Michigan.
Pentwater rebounded from a dip in numbers last year with 230 students reporting in February of 2022, jumping up slightly to 232 this time around. Superintendent Dr. Scott Karaptian believes this is a sign of healing from the COVID pandemic that affected numbers for the past two years.
“We were down to about 224 students in the Spring of last year,” Pentwater Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Karaptian said. “I think there were various factors that contributed to our decline and it can be hard to pinpoint the exact reason. I’m sure COVID and our mask requirements played a part, but people are starting to come back. The preschool program that we house has had some larger classes and we’ve noticed some new families moving to the area as well.”
Hart and Hesperia have enjoyed the largest upward spike in student attendance. After seeing a 28 student jump from 1,232 to 1,260 last year, Hart now boasts a 33 student increase for a total of 1,293.
Meanwhile, Hesperia added 42 students to their 839 total from last year, sitting now at 881.
Shelby and Walkerville on the other hand saw a drop in enrollment. Shelby has remained on a downward slope in terms of enrollment. After experiencing a net loss of 164 students from 2017-2022, Shelby recorded a loss of an additional 29 students for a total of 1,126 to begin this school year.
Walkerville’s numbers drop from 302 to 276, a drastic drop after taking a major move in the opposite direction last February.
The state of Michigan participates in two Count Days yearly, with the first happening in October and another taking place in February. All students grades K-12 are counted, but students must be present that day in order to contribute to the enrollment number.