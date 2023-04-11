The name Flavius J. Littlejohn may be familiar to many of us spread across this Great Lakes State, especially for those of us with a particular interest in what the land was like before the appearance of white settlers. If you are familiar with the name of Littlejohn, it is likely through his book, “Legends of Michigan and the Old North West” in which he relates several tales told by Native Americans dating back far before our own time. The book was originally published by the Northwestern Bible and Publishing Co. in 1875 and is today a rather rare and valuable volume. However, the Allegan County Historical Society made a wonderful reprint in 1956, in an effort to get this book back into the hands of those who want to read it. These days there are other cheaper reprints available as well. But, if you are wondering why the Allegan County Historical Society specifically saw fit to reprint this book, that is because Littlejohn resided in Allegan and also served as the circuit court Judge. And, being the circuit court Judge, he was also the first Judge to occupy the bench in Oceana County.
Littlejohn’s first introduction to Oceana seems to be a rather humorous letter of reprimand. This letter was recorded in its entirety in Hartwick and Tuller’s book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day,” And the reason the founders of our county were deserving of reprimand is as follows: “The government makers of the new county, intent upon getting the machinery of their organization into working order for the time being, forgot that an important part of that organization was the Judicial Department…” And so, on May 26, 1858, the infantile county received a letter from Littlejohn in which he left very detailed instructions on preparing for the first court proceedings, which he would inevitably carry out on Sept. 21 of that same year. “I make these suggestions,” Littlejohn wrote in his letter, supposing you may have had but little practice in Court as Clerk.”
Being a Circuit Court Judge in those days was of course a difficult and challenging matter. They often had to travel “through paths where no vehicle could be drawn and travel was on horseback or afoot, and it was a lucky trip that was without meeting with mishaps in the shape of swollen rivers, bridgeless, forest fires, or blockades of fallen trees.” Not to mention that as counties like Oceana cropped up in the surrounding area, they did so with no judicial department of their own. This meant Littlejohn had to travel far and wide to carry out his duties. We are told his circuit extended from Allegan county “along the north shore to the straits….” This, in time, would shrink as settlements developed and the circuit would be divided and then divided again into smaller circuits.
When all is said and done though, it would seem that the citizens of Oceana held Mr. Littlejohn in very high esteem. “His reputation was unblemished and his decisive manners coupled with good, practical judgment and legal attainments created a strong personal friendship and great respect for his decisions,” Hartwick and Tuller wrote. They went to say, “We recollect a time when if a question was to be placed at rest all that was necessary was to quote the venerable Judge’s opinion—that settled it beyond cavil.” Littlejohn’s health would decline in his old age until he finally passed away at his home in Allegan in May of 1880. It seems that his last visit to Oceana, at least in a judicial manner, took place during the pivotal Post vs. Rich case, in which the Pentwater title crisis was finally solved. He was remembered very fondly by citizens of Oceana at that time:
He was bright and lively as of yore, but said work tired him; still he was happy to meet old time friends once more and spent most of the night in talking of the old times and acquaintance, and laughed as heartily as any one at the recalling of jokes and ludicrous scenes, and recounted many that came to his mind. Indeed, this was one of his favorite pastimes. (Hartwick & Tuller, 1890, p. 108)
Though few of us may remember his contributions to our own county, I am glad Littlejohn has made a permanent impact on Michigan’s history by recording some of the oral histories spoken by its earliest residents. I will leave with just one more line of praise from the pen-tips of Hartwick and Tuller, “Truthfully may we say he was a pure and upright Judge and a genial gentleman.”