This year, the Friends of the Shelby Area District Library have canceled their annual Celebration of Trees fundraiser, as well as all previous sponsored fundraisers due to the pandemic. Typically the Friends of the S.A.D.L. raise about $6,000 or more a year to assist with the purchase of new books, materials for programs like Storytelling, Princess/Pirate parties, upgrades to the library, etc. This year, due to a loss of funds from other revenue, the library is facing an additional loss of $16,000.
It is their hope that the community will consider the Friends of S.A.D.L. in their charitable giving this month and next. Heading into the holiday season, the Friends are excited to announce a way to participate and help the Library to make up the loss of funds.
The Friends are asking past participants, volunteers and bidders to think about how much they spent on supplies to bake cookies, to create a display or decorate a tree in the past for Celebration of the Trees. If one was the lucky bidder, how much did they donate in the past to take home a decorated tree or holiday display?
With this in mind, and to any that want to donate, the Friends have decided that for every donation of $5 or more, an ornament with the donor’s name (or anonymous if they prefer) will be added to the Christmas tree on display in the Shelby Library. Also, for each donation of $5, the donor’s name will be entered into a drawing for a Friends Holiday Gift Basket full of books, local merchandise certificates and holiday goodies!
The Friends are asking the community to show their support and decorate that tree with so many ornaments that the boughs break! Donations can be mailed to Shelby Area District Library, 189 Maple Street, Shelby, MI 49455, and donors are asked to send their name, phone number, address, donation by cash or check, and the name they want to appear on the ornament. Donations can also be dropped off during library business hours. Checks can be made out to Friends of S.A.D.L. and the deadline to donate is Friday, Dec. 11. The drawing for the Friends Holiday Basket will be Wednesday, Dec. 16.