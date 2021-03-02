“A lot of people have asked me, ‘What’s with the painted frog?’ said Michelle Anscombe. She was referring of course to the Painted Frog Studio on South Hancock Street in Pentwater. She answered the question by saying, “Anybody that knows me knows I love small pond aquatic life and anything to do with the water.”
Occupying the same building that previously housed Marty Rapp’s The Bitchen Kitchen, Painted Frog Studio really is a one-stop shop for artists. Having moved in last January, Anscombe is thrilled to have such a fantastic, dedicated space for her artistic endeavors. “For the first time in my life I have everything in one spot. My artwork and my supplies,” she said. She also gave praise to her husband, Dennis Anscombe, who has put in “countless hours with the remodel and construction of the place.” When asked about Marty Rapp, Anscombe said, “I think she is equally as excited as I am to give this building new life, and a fun atmosphere. It’s a fantastic space.”
Anscombe says the Painted Frog Studio was “derived out of a passion for creating art, love of teaching, and community support.” The studio offers a wide variety of classes for artists of varying levels, ranging from beginners to experts. Some of the mediums Anscombe teaches include watercolors, acrylics, alcohol inks, drawing, print making, window painting, and paint pouring. But if you are not an artist yourself, you can still peruse the gallery of local and original artwork. Included among the pieces on display is Anscombe’s painting entitled “Dog Show.” This massive 20 feet by five feet painting contains over 150 life-sized dog breeds, and locals may recognize this piece from the ArtPrize competition eight years back. It also spent two years on display with the American Kennel Club. For more info on classes or artwork for sale, visit Anscombe’s website at anscombeart.com.
But that isn’t all that the Painted Frog Studio has to offer. Staying true to her goal of trying to create “a fun and creative space for all ages to come and encourage artistic growth,” Anscombe has recently launched the Frog Leg Art Buffet and Café. As she describes it, “it is a ‘salad bar’ for art. First you choose your ‘entrée.’ This is what you would like to paint, wooden turtle frames, cloth hats, umbrellas, etc. Then you choose your side dishes – beads, bows, buttons, etc.” After that the children move from the “buffet” into the café room, where “everything you need to complete your project is on the tables.” This includes glues, paint, glitter and more. The Frog Leg Art Buffet and Café is open for drop-in during business hours or for booking parties. Anscombe can also book birthdays for parties up to 10 kids. “It’s like a kid’s dream!” said Anscombe, “And maybe a mom’s dream too. The kids can make their mess here!”
Between The Frog Leg Art Buffet, the classes, and the Art Gallery, Michele Anscombe has a lot of offer to the community, but she see’s it as a reflection of everything the community has done for her. Just last year she appeared in the June 18 issue of Pentwater This Week magazine where she talked about her feelings for Pentwater, and nothing better exemplifies an active member of the community than what she said there, “I am grateful to every person who has encouraged me and supported my individual and creative endeavors… Art is an integral part of me and my inspiration comes from within this community.”