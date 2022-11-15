Last week’s unofficial election results in the Herald-Journal did not include three precincts (Shelby Precinct 1, Pentwater and Crystal Township) due to the fact that they were reported after presstime. These votes determined the outcome in a number of area races.
In Shelby, Village President Paul Inglis won re-election against challenger Robert “Bill” Glover, with 276 to 168 votes, respectively, along with seven write-ins. Current Shelby Public School Board Members Jason Fleming and Karen Rice maintained their seats with 1,657 and 980 votes, respectively. Challenger Erin Stark came the closest with 921 votes, followed by Cathy Schouten with 834 votes and Jason Scott with 569 votes, along with 37 write-ins.
The Walkerville Public Schools Bond Proposal passed 215 to 168. The Hart Public Schools Operating Millage failed 1,501 to 1,646. Current Hart Public Schools Board Members Andrew Carter (1,310), Chad Coker (1,516), Kayla Dennert (1,804) and Irma Hinojosa (1,203) also won re-election, with challengers Mark Looman and Jason LaFever each receiving 1,063 and 985 votes, respectively. There were 28 write-in votes.
There were also three full-term seats up for grabs on the Pentwater Public Schools Board, with only one incumbent running for re-election. Trustee Kelsey Prescott won one of the seats with 714 votes, with Adam Lamb and Tracy Blamer picking up the other two seats with 831 and 714 votes, respectively. Vaughn Thurston-Cox received 472 votes, and there were 67 write-in votes.