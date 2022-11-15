Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.