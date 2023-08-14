One woman was transported to Trinity Health Mercy in Muskegon while two others refused medical treatment following a head-on collision in front of Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo on M-20 Aug. 9.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Samantha Jo Trojanowski, 17, of 446 E. Shelby Rd., Shelby, was westbound on M-20 in a 2003 Ford Explorer while a 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Emma Karen Merrill, 20, of 1315 Baker St. Laramie, Wyoming, was eastbound. The report indicates Merrill attempted to turn into the Lewis Adventure parking lot and pulled in front of the Trojanowski vehicle. The report further indicates both drivers attempted to avoid the collision, but ultimately struck head on.
Merrill was transported to Trinity Mercy for treatment while her passenger, Anna Laura McKinley, 19, of 1664 N. Cedar St, Laramie, refused treatment as did Trojanowski. Both vehicles sustained totaling damages.