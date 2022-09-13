A Mears man was arrested for burglary after exchanging gunfire with police near the Mason/Oceana County line Sept. 9.
Harold Raymond Labeau, 51, of 5845 W. Sixth St., Mears, was shot by a Mason County Sheriffs deputy. He was arrested on a six count felony warrant after receiving treatment at Mercy Health in Muskegon. He was wanted in connection with a breaking and entering along with an assault in the Mears area early Sept. 7.
The charges include armed robbery, home invasion first degree, larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony firearm and fourth offense habitual offender notice. He was arraigned Sept. 12 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court. Bond was set at $1 million.
According to Oceana County Undersheriff Ryan Schiller, deputies were dispatched to the scene at around noon last Friday near Lakeshore Drive and BR-31 near Bass Lake to assist Mason County deputies after a man matching the robbery suspect’s description was spotted and a foot pursuit ensued. While en route, Oceana deputies learned that shots had been fired and an ambulance and Pentwater Rescue were dispatched.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said last week that the robbery was reported at 1:27 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Fox Road. He said the mask wearing suspect broke into the home through a sliding glass door and assaulted an 84-year-old man and an 81-year old woman. The woman, Mast said, produced a .38 caliber handgun and shot at the suspect, but the shot went over the suspect’s head. According to Mast, the woman and the suspect struggled over the gun before he ultimately disarmed her and continued to rob the home of cash and other valuables. The suspect then fled the scene with the gun and the couple’s 2015 Jeep Cherokee, which was later recovered in downtown Hart. The 84-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and the back of his head.
The armed robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The home invasion charge carries an up to 20 years in prison sentence. The larceny of a firearm carries a maximum five year sentence and the felony firearm charges are two-year sentences.
According to the court complaint, Labeau was previously convicted in June 2018 of using a computer to commit a crime in Oceana’s now 51st Circuit Court. In 2012 and 2008, he was convicted of breaking and entering a building with intent.
The Michigan State Police have been asked to investigate the shooting.