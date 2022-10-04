The first annual H-Art Project ArtWalk and HartPrize mural contest were deemed a huge success by event organizers Saturday.
The H-Art Project began nearly a year ago after several people saw a 30-foot Wizard of Oz Tin Man sculpture holding a red heart at last year’s ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. Since then an interested group of community members have formed the “H-Art Project” committee, an initiative to “bring more art to Hart”, with a goal of having 25 art installations within the city by 2025. One idea to reach that goal was to host their own form of ArtPrize and call it HartPrize.
“We held a mural contest with the goal of selecting three top contestants and unveiling their work at our first ArtWalk. Even on short notice we received five entries. Without knowing who the five entrants even were, the committee selected their top three to participate in the contest. We couldn’t be happier with the results. The unveiling at The Commons against the backdrop of Hart Lake Saturday was epic. Now we are asking the community to vote for their favorite mural during the month of October. Text the word “vote” to 231-721-2777 and enter “Cyclist” for Jimmy Cobb’s “The Cyclist”; “Love” for Monica Crothers “Love of the Hart, Artist Grows the Garden” or “Oceana” for Al Moul’s mural “Oceana Thriving” with the first place recipient receiving $750, second place $500 and third $250,” said City of Hart Community & Economic Development Director Nichole Kleiner.
In addition to the unveiling of the murals, visitors were able to visit 10 different artists showcased at 10 different downtown businesses.
“Scores of people took advantage of the lovely autumn weather to enjoy our first annual ArtWalk. We had a table set up at the entrance to the Commons where I explained Hart’s 25 by 2025 project. People were encouraged to vote for the best locations for the Tin Man sculpture, our signature piece for the project,” Anne Pawli, H-Art Project Committee member said. “The results of voting on Saturday were overwhelming; 64 votes were cast to place him in the Hart Commons parking lot, 23 voters liked the idea of placing him at the historic district at the end of Washington Street and 21 preferred the parking lot to the north of La Probadita,” Pawli said. “To see the crowd of nearly 200 milling around downtown in and out of businesses was heartwarming to say the least. When you start something new, you wonder if anyone is going to come and support your efforts. This was really just the beginning of our dreams and goals for bringing more art and business to the entire city,” said another member of the H-Art Project Committee, Sharon Hallack.
Individuals interested in becoming involved with the H-Art Project are asked to contact Kleiner at 231-923-0920 or nkleiner@cityofhart.org.