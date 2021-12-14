Shelby Village Administrator Brady Selner received high scores and positive remarks from all council members at his first annual review Monday, Dec. 6.
Out of a possible 216 points, Selner received 204 points. The evaluation, held in closed session, included a review of Selner’s first year goals and scoring in nine different categories, including job knowledge/professional development, decision making/problem solving, interpersonal relations, organization, communication, work attitudes/ethics, attendance/availability and financial management.
Selner, who was hired Oct. 26, 2020 began his duties with the village Nov. 19, 2020 with an annual salary of $65,000. (Previous to Selner, the village had been under the direction of retired city manager Bill Cousins of Grand Haven from July — October 2020, following the resignation of Village Administrator Rob Widigan in July 2020.) As part of Selner’s employment agreement he was required to set goals for the first six months of employment and following satisfactory completion of those goals, would be awarded a $3,000 salary increase. Selner met those requirements and received the increase as of July 5, 2021. Also upon his hire, council at that time also gave approval of a one-time payment of $25,000 to Selner to be paid November 30, 2025, provided he is still employed with the village and work has been performed satisfactorily.
Regarding Selner’s closed session review, Village President Paul Inglis had these comments, “Since joining the staff last fall, Selner has been busy working on several of his stated goals. An update of the village’s personnel policy, including job descriptions and wage scales, has been underway for the past several months and is due to be approved before the end of the year. The downtown Pocket Park is nearly completed. With the help of Economic Development Fellow Emily Stuhldrerer, the new space features a shade structure, water-filling station, signs, a bike rack and tables. With the help of a Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) grant, the village has begun the process of a zoning ordinance rewrite which will include new fee schedules. This project is on schedule to be completed by the end of summer 2022. The village is still waiting to receive the grant agreement from the state for the Getty Park Project grant award, but once received, Selner will be heavily involved with the administration of the $600,000-plus project. Two other major grants have required significant amounts of Selner’s time — the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Grant to replace over 1,200 feet of water main, 660 lead service lines and the Valley Street pump; and the MEDC water infrastructure grant of $850,000 to replace the Harvey Street and Industrial lift stations and to install a new well. In all, Selner will be overseeing $3,315,250 worth of grants in the coming year. Brady is very knowledgeable, but also very humble. He is not afraid to ask for help and from his previous educational and work experiences has access to many excellent mentors. Over the past year he has been hard at work not only managing day-to-day village operations, but various grants and projects to benefit the village. During his evaluation Brady stated that he plans to continue to work at becoming a stronger manager. He also stated he would like to improve his communication at council meetings. While I feel he has done a great job at communicating with us, he admits that public speaking doesn’t come easy for him, and he wants to improve in that area. He also has plans to improve his productivity in the coming year. With his knowledge and experience using technology, he is able to jump from one task to another very easily, which is a huge benefit as he juggles many projects at once.”
As part of his evaluation, Selner also asked for the council to consider three amendments to his employment agreement. He proposed a 10 percent salary increase which would increase his pay from $68,000 to $74,800 annually. The increase would be more reflective of what other village administrators in Michigan are paid who oversee jurisdictions the size of Shelby. As a result of the increase to his salary, Selner will not receive a cost of living increase in March. Instead, council will move up his performance review to Sept. 1, 2022 to determine if a cost of living increase is warranted for March 2023. Other amendments requested by Selner included the addition of a $20 phone allowance and updated severance pay terms in the event he leaves employment before 2025.
“I’m pleased to say that Brady’s evaluation was very positive and the council voted unanimously to approve his amendment requests,” Inglis said. “On a scale of 1 to 5, personally I would give him a 5.5, with his tremendous work ethic and dedication to the job he is destined to be successful in public administration on a larger scale than the Village of Shelby someday, however, I’m pleased to have him locked in for four more years.”
Inglis also reported the comments of several other council members that were made during Selner’s closed session saying, “Bill Harris said that he was very impressed with the way Selner has juggled multiple projects this past year. He said he didn’t believe any of his predecessors could have gotten as much done. Steve Crothers echoed that saying how pleased he was to have him on board and was amazed at how much Brady has accomplished in one year. John Sutton is convinced that the village made the right choice in hiring him. Dan Zaverl, Damian Omness and Michael Termer all had similar comments. In closing I’d like to add that working with this council has been very rewarding. Not one council member has a personal agenda or is trying to micromanage the village in their role as council member. I’m just very pleased with how they each represent and work for the residents of our community.”
“I’ve had a very busy but rewarding first year,” Selner said. “The village has a great council and staff. Working with all of them has made things easier. The Village of Shelby has a lot of potential; we’re on the cusp of a lot of great things. and I’m looking forward to being a part.”