Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Tyler Road near 96th Avenue in Hart Township Feb. 18.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Alissa Marie Eisenlohr, 33, of 2250 Henry St., Muskegon, was transported for treatment to Mercy Health Partners Lakeshore Campus in Shelby. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said Eisenlohr suffered a broken hip, ankle and ribs. Three passengers in the Eisenlohr vehicle were not injured.
The second injured person, Phillip Ray Beeney, 50, of 7395 Hudson Rd. SW, South Boardman, sought other treatment after Life EMS responded to the scene. Mast said Beeney suffered a broken shoulder. Beeney also had a passenger who did not seek medical treatment.
According to the report, the Eisenlohr vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling east on Tyler Road and was attempting to pass two vehicles in a no passing zone. The report indicates Beeney, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, also was traveling east on Tyler ahead of the Eisenlohr vehicle and attempted to turn north into a private driveway, which caused the Eisenlohr vehicle to strike it on the driver’s side. According to the report, the Eisenlohr vehicle went off the road and overturned and the Beeney vehicle spun out. A trailer the Beeney vehicle was towing came off and rolled into a ditch.
Eisenlohr was cited for improper passing.