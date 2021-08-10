A New Era man and Shelby teen sought treatment at Mercy Health Partners Mercy Campus in Muskegon following a single-vehicle accident on the US-31 expressway in Shelby Township Monday evening.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Juan Santana Cano, 49, of 4877 First St., New Era and Cecilia Sanjuanina Cano, 14, of 400 Maple St., Shelby, were injured in the accident. The report indicates Juan Cano was southbound on the expressway near Hayes Road in a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan during heavy rainfall when he lost control, ran off the west side of the road and over turned. The report indicates Juan Cano suffered multiple lacerations to his arm and had to be extricated from the vehicle.